League of Legends patch 11.24 notes

League of Legends patch 11.24 ⁠and the last major balance update of Season 11 is finally here. This time around Riot is fixing several Season 12 preseason problems, including possible nerfs for Vayne, Camille, and Lulu, and adding a host of fan-voted Debonair skins to close out the season.

Season 11 ends with one last update

Fan-voted Debonair skins for Draven, Zed, more

League players demand major Vayne nerfs

Twelve months later, we’ve arrived at the end of the season.

Ranked grinds are done, preseason is well underway, and the end of the calendar year is flying up quickly. There’s one last hurrah for League of Legends in 2021, however, and that is the 11.24 update. Expect outliers ⁠— on both ends ⁠— to be buffed and nerfs, and all the new preseason changes to get tweaks.

“Preseason throws the meta in the air,” Riot Phlox explained, “so we’re just doing smaller balance changes… touching outliers, and following up on preseason changes.”

The new-look Debonair skins will also arrive this update.

On top of everything else, the blue essence emporium will also be open. Here’s all the details on the League of Legends patch 11.24 update, coming in two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 11.24?

The last update of Season 11 will roll out a week later than usual, with a three-week cycle giving Riot’s preseason changes time to breathe. That means we should get the update on December 8, and will begin rolling out at 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the very last Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in LoL patch 11.24?

All expected LoL buffs & nerfs

Riot has yet to confirm any League of Legends buffs or nerfs coming in December’s only update, but there are several “outliers” they’re targeting.

The two biggest problems in 11.23 and preseason so far have been Vayne in the bot lane and Camille on the other side of the map. The two champs boast 54.14% and 52.14% win rates respectively off the back of 12.94% and 9.81% play rates. Only Graves — another possible nerfs candidate — comes close with his 51.5%/11.36% record in November.

On the other end of the spectrum, Azir has been left behind late in Season 11, with a measly 47.87% win rate. He is joined in the dumpster by Ryze (44.45%), Illaoi (48.54%), and this season’s new release Gwen (46.88%).

The LoL developers have given no indication they’ll buff these champs, however.

Riot adds Debonair skins

The last patch of Season 11 will come with a whopping eight new skins, all of which will be expanding the classic League of Legends Debonair skin line.

The new “Debonair” releases turn each champion into suave party-going savants, complete with suits, formal gear, and champagne as far as the eye can see. The Debonair skin line originally lost a fan vote to Crime City, but the polls were so close that Riot Games decided to do both instead of leaving one out.

Here are the new Debonair skins:

Draven

LeBlanc

Leona

Malzahar

Master Yi

Zed

Brand

Brand Prestige Edition

Each Debonair skin is also expected to get between six and eight chromas, which will change up the League champs’ flair and style with colors & aesthetics.

League patch 11.24 will drop on December 8.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.24 notes

