Riot reworking several major runes for League Season 12

Riot Games has announced that a handful of runes in League of Legends are getting reworked for Season 12, including Lethal Tempo and Glacial Augment.

In Riot’s “State of the Game” address, released on October 7, some major changes were shown off for the fast-approaching Season 12.

Two new dragons are coming to Summoner’s Rift, bringing with them new unique buffs. A handful of new items were teased as well, including some exciting new ones for Mages.

Riot also shared the news that some runes are getting reworked, including ones from the Precision and Inspiration trees.

League rune changes for Season 12

Lead producer of gameplay for League, Jeremy Lee, provided the update on what players should expect from the upcoming changes to runes.

Jeremy said: “As for runes, we think that there are some good targeted changes we need to make. Most of all, we feel that the Inspiration tree’s identity has been pretty unclear. We’d like to broaden its keystone use cases.”

The keystone they focused on within Inspiration is Glacial Augment, saying: “We’re reworking Glacial Augment to double down on its fantasy of slowing down enemies.”

Although they only previewed the changes to Glacial Augment, the rest of the Inspiration tree are on track for changes as well.

Another keystone Riot announced changes for, in the Precision tree, is Lethal Tempo. Jeremy hinted in the video that the changes will let the keystone “lean into its attack speed fantasy.”

It remains to be seen how these changes will affect the LoL meta, but we don’t have too long to go anyway.

The pre-season 12 update will drop sometime after Worlds wraps up, with the full update coming after a round of testing.