Riot devs explain why League of Legends client issues are so hard to fix

Published: 6/Feb/2021 13:24

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

A Riot Games dev has explained the difficulties with overhauling League of Legends’ client, with over 150 plugins making the task all the more tricky.

League’s client has been one of the community’s biggest memes for many years now. While the game is frequently updated, the client has only really seen one big overhaul, which happened back in October 2016.

However, the client still relies on running two separate applications at once: in plain English, you have the application that runs the game and another application that runs the menu. However, players have grown frustrated at this system. In the past, as it has caused data leaks which have made the game lag, or sometimes not even loaded up at all.

The frustration has become more prevalent as time has gone on and Riot has released new games. Valorant, for example, seamlessly switches between menu and gameplay with very few issues at all. There’s also Wild Rift, a mobile version of League, which, despite being (on the surface) more technically limited due to being on mobile, keeps the game and menus in the same app.

league of legends client feb 2021
Riot Games
League’s client has very rarely been clear of issues.

Riot on improving the LoL client

To quell player frustrations, Riot’s League Client Team (LCT) ran a Reddit AMA, which had some interesting responses.

One player asked how the issues got to this state in the first place, and Riot explained how there is a maze of code, implemented through plugins, that needs to be untangled.

Riot senior software engineer Gastón ‘Givanse’ Silva explained how the original client was made up of over 150 different plugins, all running at the same time. The team has reduced that number to 48, but Riot aims to scrap the plugin system entirely.

practice tool icon league client
Riot Games
The client overhaul in 2016 allowed for the practice tool to be introduced, but failed to cut out the bugs.

“The lack of uniformity and the boundaries that exist between features (plugins) made it very hard to maintain and improve the client,” he said. “The ideal would be to get rid of the plugin system and have a single app. We are working towards that. The last few special configs are very tricky to get rid of.”

The client system seems to have a maze of plugins which is very hard for devs to navigate, and they refused to rule out not rebuilding a new client from scratch.

Product tech lead Brian ‘Penrif’ Bossé said: “For now, we’re committed to iterating and improving the existing, but that does not lock out the option for us to undertake the huge project of moving to in-game tech somewhere down the road.”

League players will be glad to know the client issues are at the top of Riot’s priority list. But we could be waiting a while before we see meaningful change.

League patch 11.4 to feature Katarina buffs, jungle changes, more

Published: 6/Feb/2021 5:35

by Andrew Amos
Warring Kingdoms Katarina in League of Legends
Riot Games

League of Legends patch 11.4 is live on the PBE for testing, and there’s some big changes on the way. Katarina and Urgot are in Riot’s good books, while carry junglers are set to be nerfed.

With pro play in full swing, and now the ranked season truly off to the races, the League Season 11 meta has settled down. However, that doesn’t mean Riot is truly happy with the state of it.

Jungle has risen up as the OP role in Season 11, and Riot wants that to change. Carries out-of-lane are being nerfed in League patch 11.4, as the power balance across the Rift shifts. Here’s what you need to know.

Katarina and Urgot buffed after on-hit changes

The Kraken Slayer nerfs in League patch 11.2 have been a bit too effective in curbing the power of the likes of Katarina and Urgot. With on-hit builds coming into popularity, they lost a fair chunk of power with the changes.

Battlecast Urgot in TFT
Riot Games
Urgot’s on-hit build was hit hard with Riot’s Kraken Slayer nerfs.

However, the two picks could be back on the menu with new buffs in League patch 11.4. Katarina’s ultimate on-hit modifier and damage is being increased, and the same goes for Urgot’s W, Purge.

It’ll make building Kraken Slayer a bit more enticing, as well as other on-hit options like Ravenous Hydra and Blade of the Ruined King.

Carry junglers like Graves, Nidalee nerfed in League patch 11.4

While not being touched directly, carry junglers like Graves and Nidalee are being nerfed as well. New changes being implemented in League patch 11.4 will stop junglers from getting too far ahead of their laning counterparts.

The Gromp, Krug, and Razorbeak (Raptor) camps will now take more effort to kill, and grant less gold and experience.

The changes are aimed at bringing junglers back down to their Season 10 levels, as “currently the position is holding too much influence over the game,” according to lead gameplay developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter.

When is League of Legends patch 11.4 releasing?

League patch 11.4 is set to go live on Thursday, February 18. TFT patch 11.4 will also be dropping at the same time.

You can find the full League patch 11.4 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated as the PBE cycle rolls on, right up to patch day.

League of Legends patch 11.4 notes preview

Champions

Katarina

R: Death Lotus

  • On-hit damage modifier increased from 25% to 25/30/35%
  • Physical damage per dagger increased from [15% bAD (1 + .666 Bonus Attack Speed)] to [16% bAD (1 + .8 Bonus Attack Speed)]

Urgot

W: Purge

  • On hit damage effectiveness increased from 50% to 75%

Items

Cosmic Drive

  • Ability haste lowered from 30 to 20
  • Spelldance passive changed from [Dealing damage with Abilities grants (10 + 20% Ability Haste) Move Speed for 4 seconds.] to [If you have at least 160 Ability Power, gain 20 Ability Haste and 10 – 30 Move Speed.]

Everfrost

  • New Recipe: [Lost Chapter + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand + 450g]
  • Health increased from 200 to 250
  • Glaciate passive damage increased from [100 + 30% AP] to [125 +35% AP]