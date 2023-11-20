League of Legends client’s most “shameful” feature has players demanding overhaul

League of Legends players have slammed the client’s post-match feature, calling the addition “shameful” and demanding an overhaul.

It’s no secret that League of Legends players aren’t too fond of the game’s client. Ever since it was revamped a long time back, players have taken issue with the client’s several bugs and jankiness. Riot has taken steps to soothe players by updating and slowly fixing the client over time, but these changes may have been put on the back burner for now.

Oftentimes, the client can fail to load certain aspects or be incredibly slow to pull up stats from matches. Sometimes it can disconnect players without telling them or completely jank out and force lobbies to be remade. All these issues have coalesced into frustration from the player base, who want to see improvements made.

In particular, players have called out a client feature as being “shameful,” with some wanting it completely removed from the client altogether.

LoL players have taken issue with the “Skip Waiting for Stats” feature in the client, which allows players to skip the stats that would show up in the end-of-match lobby. This boots them out to the main client, which forces them to make a new lobby once more.

Players have criticized this feature, however, complaining that the client would be better off without it.

“Just stop the fancy s**t and make it bear bones at least. Maybe that would help. All that increased load when it can barely do the stuff it’s intended to do,” the post reads.

Others agreed that the feature felt rather redundant. “I find the button rather pointless anyway, if you are wanting to play another game anyway. If you hit skip waiting for stats you can’t queue until those stats would have loaded. It’s frustrating but I’m getting used to waiting 10-20 seconds after the game for the stats.” another argued.

Unfortunately, it’s uncertain if Riot will look to address or fix any of these issues, especially with the next season around the corner.