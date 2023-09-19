LoL players call out Riot for years of silence after promising Client Cleanup Project

League of Legends players have called out the developers Riot for going silent for years after promising the Client Cleanup Project.

If there’s one thing almost all League of Legends can players agree on, it’s the fact the game’s client isn’t exactly ideal. LoL’s client has been a hot topic for players ever since they replaced the older version back in 2017, nearly six years ago. The much-beloved client was removed and instead, players received a client that would often bug out, causing for plenty of mishaps.

Riot has made several improvements to the client over time, with the overall experience being upgraded with each fix. This included a project titled the Client Cleanup, in which Riot would document their processes whilst fixing up and rebooting the client.

However, it’s been quite some time since the Client Cleanup project was mentioned and now League of Legends players are calling out Riot for their silence.

LoL players slam devs for going silent on Client Cleanup project

“It’s safe to say that the project is pretty much dead at this point to the surprise of no one, and this would be the third time where Riot has promised to fix the launcher and failed miserably,” the post reads.

Another Reddit user criticized the LoL client team for being unable to properly display the correct number of matches in the match history section, wondering why players would expect more.

“The client team can’t even count “Last 20 Games” correctly, what do you want from them?” they questioned sarcastically.

One user blamed the constant team shifting at Riot, which they believe is the reason behind the multiple abandoned projects.

Some took a sarcastic stance on the lack of updates, quoting the CEO’s claim of 2023’s largest budget.

With no update about the project for two years now, it’s unlikely we’ll see a revival anytime soon, but hopefully Riot has some plans in store to further improve the client sometime in the near future.