Riot confirm fix for bizarre Umbral Glaive bug at League Worlds 2020 - Dexerto

Riot Games developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter has confirmed a fix for the unusual Umbral Glaive bug which stopped jungle plants from respawning in G2 Esports vs Suning’s group stage tiebreaker at Worlds 2020.

With only 8 teams remaining, the 2020 League of Legends World Championship is now moving into the bracket stage with quarterfinals kicking off on October 15, having delivered plenty of entertaining matches so far.

However, there was a bizarre bug that viewers noticed in one of the most exciting games of the tournament, the Group A tiebreaker between G2 Esports and Suning to decide the first seed.

The third and final group stage game between these two dark horse teams was quite close, but as G2 were starting to outscale the LPL’s 3rd seed, top laner Chen ‘Bin’ Ze-Bin pulled off an impressive Teleport flank on Gangplank to seal the game.

Although Suning came out on top in the group stage match, League of Legends YouTuber Vandiril revealed a strange bug with the jungle plants, which would have provided G2 Esports with another way to navigate the final teamfight.

The Umbral Glaive lethality item was seemingly bugged during the Worlds 2020 patch and the LoL content creator explained that anyone with this item would completely stop jungle plants like the Blast Cone and Scryrer’s Bloom from respawning.

In G2 Esports’ case, the Blast Cone, which can be used to jump over walls, should have been available in their jungle for the final teamfight and could have given star players Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther a way to escape Bin’s Gangplank.

However, it now seems as if it will be fixed for the remainder of the tournament, after Riot developer Mark Yetter revealed that they had shipped out a micropatch which would also affect the upcoming Worlds 2020 games.

We just shipped out a micropatch that fixes the Umbral Glaive bug that destroys Summoner’s Rift plants. This is also going into the Worlds build for the rest of the tournament. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) October 15, 2020

This unusual glitch sparked plenty of discussion online, with many fans claiming it could have cost G2 Esports the game and potentially an easier quarterfinal matchup, but it is not possible to say for sure.

Despite missing out on the first seed, G2 Esports have been quite confident about their chances against the LCK 3rd seed Gen.G, who they will play on October 18 for a chance to progress in the international event.