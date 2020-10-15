 Riot confirm fix for bizarre Umbral Glaive bug at League Worlds 2020 - Dexerto
League of Legends

Riot confirm fix for bizarre Umbral Glaive bug at League Worlds 2020

by Daniel Cleary
umbral gaive in league of legends jungle
Riot Games

Worlds 2020

Riot Games developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter has confirmed a fix for the unusual Umbral Glaive bug which stopped jungle plants from respawning in G2 Esports vs Suning’s group stage tiebreaker at Worlds 2020.

With only 8 teams remaining, the 2020 League of Legends World Championship is now moving into the bracket stage with quarterfinals kicking off on October 15, having delivered plenty of entertaining matches so far.

However, there was a bizarre bug that viewers noticed in one of the most exciting games of the tournament, the Group A tiebreaker between G2 Esports and Suning to decide the first seed.

Blast cone league of legends
Riot Games
Worlds 2020 viewers noticed a bizarre bug with Blast Cones and other jungle plants.

The third and final group stage game between these two dark horse teams was quite close, but as G2 were starting to outscale the LPL’s 3rd seed, top laner Chen ‘Bin’ Ze-Bin pulled off an impressive Teleport flank on Gangplank to seal the game.

Although Suning came out on top in the group stage match, League of Legends YouTuber Vandiril revealed a strange bug with the jungle plants, which would have provided G2 Esports with another way to navigate the final teamfight.

The Umbral Glaive lethality item was seemingly bugged during the Worlds 2020 patch and the LoL content creator explained that anyone with this item would completely stop jungle plants like the Blast Cone and Scryrer’s Bloom from respawning.

In G2 Esports’ case, the Blast Cone, which can be used to jump over walls, should have been available in their jungle for the final teamfight and could have given star players Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther a way to escape Bin’s Gangplank.

However, it now seems as if it will be fixed for the remainder of the tournament, after Riot developer Mark Yetter revealed that they had shipped out a micropatch which would also affect the upcoming Worlds 2020 games.

This unusual glitch sparked plenty of discussion online, with many fans claiming it could have cost G2 Esports the game and potentially an easier quarterfinal matchup, but it is not possible to say for sure.

Despite missing out on the first seed, G2 Esports have been quite confident about their chances against the LCK 3rd seed Gen.G, who they will play on October 18 for a chance to progress in the international event.

Gaming

How to claim free Genshin Impact Primogems: Promo codes

Published: 15/Oct/2020 10:00 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 9:59

by James Busby
miHoYo

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is home to loads of colorful characters, but you’ll need to spend a lot of Primogems if you wish to increase your chances of obtaining the game’s elusive five-star units. Fortunately, there is an easy way to grab a lot of Primogems without breaking the bank. 

MiHoYo’s free-to-play title, Genshin Impact allows players to explore every inch of its vast open-world completely free of charge. In fact, you can get through the entirety of the game’s current content without spending a penny. However, if you wish to increase your roster of characters and gain access to some incredibly powerful weapons, then you’ll need to score yourself a lot of Primogems. 

These twinkling gems are used to purchase the game’s Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates, which are then used to Perform Wishes (Gacha). Primogems are also used to refill the game’s energy/stamina system (Original Resin), making them vital to both acquiring new characters and farming the game’s deadly dungeons. While you’ll naturally get this in-game currency as you progress through the game, there is an even easier way to add more Primogems to your account. 

How to redeem Genshin Impact promo codes

Genshin Impact promo codes official site
miHoYo
Claiming your free Primogems only take a couple of minutes.

One way to add Primogems to your Genshin Impact account is to redeem promo codes. These codes not only net you a decent number of Primogems, they also give you access to a number of useful items that will make your adventure through the world of Teyvat much smoother. 

In order to claim these codes, you’ll first need to level your account up to Adventure Rank 10. You can do this fairly quickly by doing main/side quests, exploring the map, opening chests, and doing your daily commissions. Once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 10, simply head on over to the official Genshin Impact website

Before you enter the region-specific codes below, make sure you’ve done the following:

  1. Reached Adventure Rank 10
  2. Signed into the official Genshin Impact Website
  3. Selected the server you play on
  4. Entered your character nickname (in-game name) 

As soon as you’ve done the above, you should be able to enter the following code:

EU

  • GENSHIN1006U
  • GENSHINMHY0O

NA

  • GENSHIN1006A
  • GENSHINMHY0M

SEA

  • GENSHIN1006S
  • GENSHINMHY0I

Once the codes have been activated, head back over to your game. If done correctly, you should receive an in-game notification. Simply click on the mail icon from the pause menu to claim your rewards. The above codes will reward your account with 60 Primogems and 5x Adventure EXP that you can use to level up any characters. Not bad for a few minutes of work!

We’ll be updating this post whenever miHoYo’s adds any new promo codes to the game, so make sure you come back here for further Genshin Impact news and content updates.

