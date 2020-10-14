 Misfits announce League veteran Deficio as European director - Dexerto
Misfits announce League veteran Deficio as European director

Published: 14/Oct/2020 14:10 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 14:54

by Daniel Cleary
Misfits

European esports organization Misfits Gaming has announced Martin ‘Deficio’ Lynge as Director of Misfits Gaming Europe, following his departure from his role as General Manager at Origen (now Astralis).

After leaving his GM position in Danish organization Origen, which has since rebranded to Astralis, Deficio has now joined as the director of Misfits Gaming EU ahead of the 2021 LEC season.

The former League of Legends player and commentator will be moving into a new role at Misfits, where he will be overseeing all of Misfits Gaming’s activities in Europe.

Deficio commentating at worlds

“Martin will be responsible for building the Misfits Gaming League of Legends infrastructure in 2021, with aims of expanding to other games and focus areas.” Misfits announced in their press release. “He will be integrated into all facets of the org from competitive to content, to collaborating with sponsors and partners.”

“Super happy to join Misfits,” Deficio said, “Over the past 2 years, I’ve gained a lot of invaluable knowledge on things that work and don’t work within a team, which I will utilize here. Excited for this new chapter!”

“We’re excited to bring Martin’s knowledge and unique experiences as a manager, player, and broadcaster to our European team in Berlin,” said Ben Spoont, CEO and co-founder of Misfits Gaming Group. “Developing our infrastructure through impactful leaders is a key part of our strategic growth plan, and we’re excited to see what Martin has in store for 2021.”

While Misfits are involved in multiple esports titles, it is likely that Deficio will play a major role in developing the organization’s League of Legends division and LEC roster, as they gear up for the 2021 season.

CS:GO

What 100 Thieves’ exit means for CSGO | Richard Lewis

Published: 14/Oct/2020 13:39

by Daniel Cleary

Share

100 Thieves

Following 100 Thieves’ latest announcement, which revealed that they will be parting ways with their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster and exiting the popular FPS esport, Richard Lewis has delved into CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s motive behind cutting ties with the Australian line-up and also discussed the North American CS:GO exodus.

The rise of Riot’s tactical shooter, Valorant, in recent months has already had a significant impact on CS:GO’s competitive scene with plenty of organizations and players jumping ship to the rival title, particularly in North America.

100 Thieves is the latest organization that is seeming to favor Valorant, announcing that they would be releasing their Australian CS:GO lineup after IEM New York, and will be focusing on rounding out their roster for Riot’s new esport.

In this video, Richard Lewis breaks down the latest 100 Thieves roster shuffle and what their departure means for CS:GO, with all of the premier tournament organizers and leagues now moving to Europe, as the North American scene continues to dwindle.

