Misfits announce League veteran Deficio as European director - Dexerto

European esports organization Misfits Gaming has announced Martin ‘Deficio’ Lynge as Director of Misfits Gaming Europe, following his departure from his role as General Manager at Origen (now Astralis).

The former League of Legends player and commentator will be moving into a new role at Misfits, where he will be overseeing all of Misfits Gaming’s activities in Europe.

“Martin will be responsible for building the Misfits Gaming League of Legends infrastructure in 2021, with aims of expanding to other games and focus areas.” Misfits announced in their press release. “He will be integrated into all facets of the org from competitive to content, to collaborating with sponsors and partners.”

“Super happy to join Misfits,” Deficio said, “Over the past 2 years, I’ve gained a lot of invaluable knowledge on things that work and don’t work within a team, which I will utilize here. Excited for this new chapter!”

“We’re excited to bring Martin’s knowledge and unique experiences as a manager, player, and broadcaster to our European team in Berlin,” said Ben Spoont, CEO and co-founder of Misfits Gaming Group. “Developing our infrastructure through impactful leaders is a key part of our strategic growth plan, and we’re excited to see what Martin has in store for 2021.”

While Misfits are involved in multiple esports titles, it is likely that Deficio will play a major role in developing the organization’s League of Legends division and LEC roster, as they gear up for the 2021 season.