 League players baffled after Riot says playing ranked is 'pointless' - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

League players baffled after Riot says playing ranked is ‘pointless’

Published: 28/Nov/2020 13:53

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Share

League Season 11 Riot Games

A tweet from the Riot support account has raised a few eyebrows after a player was told there was “no point” in playing ranked games during pre-season.

Pre-season is a unique time in League. With the drastic revamp Riot likes to do at the end of each season, Summoners Rift basically becomes a testing ground for a couple of months while the changes are fine-tuned, ready for the new season.

This year has seen huge changes made to items, with the introduction of mythics completely flipping how players select their build paths. After OCE jungler Guts tweeted Riot asking why his Ladder Point (LP) gains were so marginal, Riot explained the issue as being down to “changes that were made to the MMR system.”

When Guts followed up by asking why his LP losses were greater than his gains, Riot added that it would take a few games to reset, before asking him to “keep in mind that the ranked season ended a while ago, so [there’s] no point in playing ranked queues.”

League players baffled after Riot says playing ranked is ‘pointless’

Popular Twitch streamer Tarzaned, who has over 400,000 followers, responded with a tongue-in-cheek screenshot of his 50min+ queue time, while new Immortals support player Destinyy tweeted this ‘confused Nick Young’ meme in confusion over the comments:

While the season may be technically over, and players unable to earn awards like banners and skins, a lot of players prefer the competitive nature of ranked to normal games. It also means players are more likely to publicize unbalanced aspects of the game.

Historically, teething issues tend to be widespread at this stage of the League calendar, given the huge number of changes made to the game. Riot has already released one hotfix to Amumu after the updated Bami’s cinder item meant he could solo baron at 20 minutes.

Amumu splash art
Riot Games
Amumu was hotfixed after the updated Bami’s cinder made him too OP.

Traditionally, queueing up ranked in pre-season gives players the opportunity to boost their MMR, while also experimenting with new items, build paths and champions.

Streamer Chaseshaco compared the tweet to the ‘200+ years’ tweet by Riot Lutzburg from January. In this controversy, Lutzburg disagreed with a player’s request to buff Wukong’s damage.

He then added: “Being good at playing a certain character in a video game is valuable, but I think I’ll take the 200+ collective years of professional game design experience.”

The issues surrounding reduced LP boosts could be addressed in patch 10.25, which is set to be released on December 9.

Entertainment

Mr Beast gives away $10k in most ridiculous Minecraft challenge yet

Published: 28/Nov/2020 13:12

by Daniel Cleary
Mr beast with minecraft logo and background
Mr Beast, YouTube / Mojang

Share

Mr Beast

YouTube star Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has given away another massive prize worth $10,000 to one random player in his latest Minecraft survival challenge.

Mr Beast is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube and is well known for his generosity, giving hundreds of thousands of dollars away to strangers in some of his past uploads.

During his latest video on his gaming channel, Mr Beast Gaming, the YouTuber revealed that he would be hosting a bizarre Minecraft challenge with a whopping $10,000 Subway gift card up for grabs.

Mr beast hosting a challenge video
Mr Beast, YouTube
Mr Beast has hosted plenty of unique challenge videos on his YouTube channel.

In one of his most ridiculous challenges yet, Mr Beast explained that this survival challenge would have plenty of interesting twists and turns before the winner was decided.

While it appeared to start off as a regular Minecraft ‘Hunger Games’ match, Mr Beast did not tell those participating that, instead of the border closing in on them from all sides, lava would begin to fill the map from down below.

This secret change seemed to catch plenty of players off-guard, after many of them immediately trekked down to the mines, in an attempt to gear up with diamond armor and equipment.

Mr Beast, who was spectating all of the action from above, would also spice things up by dropping rare pieces of equipment in front of a group to incentivize more fights.

In another twist, the YouTuber shared that the final player standing would not win anything, and that the full $10,000 Subway gift card would go to the person in 2nd place instead.

The final stage of the challenge was extremely close, with the last few players all falling into the lava at the exact same time. It was AltirixGaming though, the one who managed to claim the $10,000 prize.

Mr Beast has hosted other unique challenges on the sandbox title, such as his recent video where he gathered more players for an epic $50,000 Minecraft building competition.