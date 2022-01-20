How to enable 2FA in League of Legends and Valorant

Riot Games has enabled two-factor authentication (2FA), with players now able to add extra security on their League of Legends and Valorant accounts. If you want to protect your skins, this is how you can enable 2FA for all things Riot.

If you have a League of Legends, Valorant, or Legends of Runeterra account worth thousands of dollars, you’ll want to protect your skins and other in-game items. That’s why enabling 2FA on your Riot account is so important.

Each time you log in, you’ll be prompted to enter a code sent to your email. If your password gets leaked, your Riot account isn’t completely at risk if you have 2FA active.

With the option now being given to players to secure their account, the extra log-in security can stop hackers from stealing your hard-earned money.

Finally you can add multifactor authentication to your Riot account! This double checks logins with email to make sure that no one can swipe your account. Please add it, it's so good to be protected. Here's a link: https://t.co/mELeFfYHD7 pic.twitter.com/XASDJed33a — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 19, 2022

How to enable 2FA for all Riot Games titles

Enabling 2FA for your Riot account couldn’t be easier. All it takes is a few clicks.

Log into your Riot Games account Go to the two-factor authentication tab Click “Enable” You will be sent an email to the one associated with your account. Open it and click “Enable two-factor authentication”. Your 2FA is now set up and your Riot account is better protected.

Currently, there is just a single two-factor authentication method and that is via email. Popular authentication apps like Google Authenticator and Authy are not currently linked to Riot’s 2FA system, but developers are looking at adding these options in the future.

The extra bit of security, though, could be the difference between a hacker getting into your League of Legends, Valorant, or Legends of Runeterra account worth thousands, or keeping your skins and other items safe.

If you want to protect your Riot account, you should enable 2FA as soon as possible.