How to enable Fortnite two-factor authentication (2FA) - Dexerto

Two-factor authentication is a must in 2021. Fortnite is no exception. If you’re struggling to enable it, or just want to know what it does, here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite 2FA.

Worried about your Fortnite account getting hacked? Then you need to get two-factor authentication.

It’s super simple to turn on the security measure, and it might just save your account. Here’s how you can enable Fortnite 2FA, what it’s used for, and why you should use it.

What is two-factor authentication, and why is it important?

Two-factor authentication is a method of logging into your Fortnite account. It’s in the name ⁠— you need two factors; that can be a password, special log-in code, or SMS to log in.

Having two-factor authentication means your account is more secure. If your password gets compromised, hackers will still need to get access to your SMS, email, or app authenticator to break into your account.

If you have dropped money into Fortnite, or just have private details you want to keep secret, it’s worth the effort of enabling two-factor authentication. Plus, it’s needed if you want to play in competitive events like FNCS, as well as to send gifts to others.

How to turn on Fortnite 2FA

Turning Fortnite 2FA on couldn’t be any simpler. It’s a four-step process.

Go to your Epic Games Account page Click on the Password and Security Tab Under two-factor authentication, click the option you want to enable: App, SMS, or Email. Fill out the prompts for each authenticator to verify your details. It’s done! Now when you sign into Epic Games, you’ll also need to access your authenticator to get a special code.

2FA might add an extra 10 seconds into logging onto Fortnite, but it’s worth the peace of mind.

You can set multiple factors, in case you lose access to one. Plus, you can also set trusted devices ⁠— so you might only have to enter it once, too.