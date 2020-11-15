 Fnatic to sign Cloud9’s Nisqy as League midlaner for LEC 2021 season - Dexerto
Fnatic to sign Cloud9’s Nisqy as League midlaner for LEC 2021 season

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:51

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Fnatic is set to sign Cloud9 midlaner Yacin ‘Nisqy’ Dincer as their new starting midlaner, replacing Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovsek ahead of the 2021 season.

It’s been a largely disappointing season for Fnatic fans. Despite making it out of a tough group at Worlds, they were historically reverse-swept by Top Esports in the quarterfinals. They also lost both finals of the LEC Spring and Summer splits to G2, being 3-0’d on both occasions.

Speculation over roster changes has dominated their pre-season. Fans have called for changes to try and reverse Fnatic’s fortunes in the LEC, with changes to the coaching staff having already been made. Given G2’s long-time midlaner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic is believed to be joining Cloud9, Fnatic has an opportunity to capitalise on a potential transition period and claim the LEC crown.

With Nemesis set to depart, players like former Fnatic star Fabian ‘Febiven’ Diepstraten and mousesport’s Adam ‘LIDER’ Ilyasov were touted as midlane replacements. But it seems Nisqy has been given the nod.

Riot Games
Nisqy excelled at Splyce prior to joining Cloud9

Nisqy set to join Fnatic

This report, per esportsmaniacos, claims Fnatic has a “verbal agreement” with Nisqy to become their starting midlaner for the new season.

The deal will not be completed until at least November 16 as the free agency window doesn’t technically open until then.

Nisqy is no stranger to the org, having played for Fnatic Academy in 2017 before departing for North America to join team EnVyUs.

He then moved back to Europe for a stint with Splyce, before returning to NA to start for Cloud9 as the replacement for Jensen, who had joined Team Liquid.

Nisqy at Fnatic academy
Riot Games
Nisqy played for Fnatic Academy from November 2016 until May 2017.

Nisqy has found a decent amount of success in NA, winning the 2020 LCS Spring Split, but failed to help the team achieve Worlds qualification. 

His signing for Fnatic has caused some controversy, however, with some of the scene’s major players believing it to be too safe an option. Former Excel esports jungler Marc ‘Caedrel’ Lamont believes Fnatic might not get much long-term payoff from Nisqy, as he said:

I do think Nisqy is a very safe and reliable option and fits FNC very well, I just don’t see it as a pickup that pushes FNC to a world championship contesting team.”

Fnatic streamer and ex-H2K Gaming coach Michael ‘Veteran’ Archer believes Fnatic is missing a trick by not bringing in LIDER.

The implications around this deal are huge, and there are a few theories about what could lead on from it. If you want to get really tinfoil, get this: this deal could be part of a speculated 3-way trade between Fnatic, G2 and Cloud9. Perkz is set to leave G2 for C9, while Fnatic ADC Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson is one player being very loosely touted as his replacement in the G2 botlane.

Time will tell, but things are shaping up for an even more entertaining off-season.

Valorant

Guild Esports forfeit Valorant First Strike win vs G2 for illegal boost

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:52

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games / Guild / G2 Esports

Riot Games have penalized Guild Esports for using an illegal boost exploit in the EU Valorant First Strike qualifiers. The UK-based org forfeited their win against G2 as a result.

The decision means that Guild loses their spot in the First Strike EU Playoffs, and G2 will slot into the Best-of-Three match against Ninjas in Pyjamas. The team is allowed another chance to compete in First Strike through next week’s open qualifiers.

According to the game developers, Guild’s strat that utilized a Killjoy Turret as a base for Sage’s Barrier to boost a player was a violation against Rule 7.2.6 of the Global Competition Policy that outlines what constitutes an exploit.

“Europe RIOT officials have discovered that during their game on 11/13, Guild Esports used an exploit against G2 Esports. Exploits are prohibited under Rule 7.2.6 of the Global Competition Policy and as such Guild have been handed a forfeit loss,” Riot said.

While the rule’s definition leaves ample room for interpretation, it also gives a team the ability to privately discuss with referees, before a match begins, if a specific strategy would be considered a violation of section 7.2.6.

Riot used their discretionary powers outlined in the ‘Exploiting’ subsection of the Competitive Integrity chapter that lets them make “an ex-post-facto determination of whether an exploit has occurred,” meaning they could reverse the result of the single-elimination play-in match after the fact.

In the Disciplinary Action and Sanctions rulesets for Final Determinations (section 8.5), Riot says that all violations of the Global Policy will be enforced “whether or not they were committed intentionally.”

The TO opted to review the play and found that Guild was guilty of using the exploit to give a Defender an illegal early-round boost over Ascent’s B-Main wall.

Guild responded to the decision and maintained that they employed an “innovative use of abilities that was permitted.” They are now asking Riot to remove the now-identified exploit from Valorant.

“The team is devastated by this decision, and we believe we deployed an innovative use of abilities that was permitted. We request that now this tactic has been identified as an unintentional exploit, this is communicated to all teams and removed from the game,” Guild wrote.