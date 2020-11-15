Fnatic to sign Cloud9’s Nisqy as League midlaner for LEC 2021 season - Dexerto

Fnatic is set to sign Cloud9 midlaner Yacin ‘Nisqy’ Dincer as their new starting midlaner, replacing Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovsek ahead of the 2021 season.

It’s been a largely disappointing season for Fnatic fans. Despite making it out of a tough group at Worlds, they were historically reverse-swept by Top Esports in the quarterfinals. They also lost both finals of the LEC Spring and Summer splits to G2, being 3-0’d on both occasions.

Speculation over roster changes has dominated their pre-season. Fans have called for changes to try and reverse Fnatic’s fortunes in the LEC, with changes to the coaching staff having already been made. Given G2’s long-time midlaner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic is believed to be joining Cloud9, Fnatic has an opportunity to capitalise on a potential transition period and claim the LEC crown.

With Nemesis set to depart, players like former Fnatic star Fabian ‘Febiven’ Diepstraten and mousesport’s Adam ‘LIDER’ Ilyasov were touted as midlane replacements. But it seems Nisqy has been given the nod.

Nisqy set to join Fnatic

This report, per esportsmaniacos, claims Fnatic has a “verbal agreement” with Nisqy to become their starting midlaner for the new season.

The deal will not be completed until at least November 16 as the free agency window doesn’t technically open until then.

Sources: @FNATIC have reach made verbal commitments to @Cloud9 to sign @Nisqylol, replacing Nemesis as their midlaner for the 2021 #LEC season. The deal will be finished as soon as the Free Agency arrives on November 16 at 7 PM ET.https://t.co/hpS9TVctrc — Pablo Suárez (@BloopGG) November 14, 2020

Nisqy is no stranger to the org, having played for Fnatic Academy in 2017 before departing for North America to join team EnVyUs.

He then moved back to Europe for a stint with Splyce, before returning to NA to start for Cloud9 as the replacement for Jensen, who had joined Team Liquid.

Nisqy has found a decent amount of success in NA, winning the 2020 LCS Spring Split, but failed to help the team achieve Worlds qualification.

His signing for Fnatic has caused some controversy, however, with some of the scene’s major players believing it to be too safe an option. Former Excel esports jungler Marc ‘Caedrel’ Lamont believes Fnatic might not get much long-term payoff from Nisqy, as he said:

“I do think Nisqy is a very safe and reliable option and fits FNC very well, I just don’t see it as a pickup that pushes FNC to a world championship contesting team.”

Fnatic streamer and ex-H2K Gaming coach Michael ‘Veteran’ Archer believes Fnatic is missing a trick by not bringing in LIDER.

Imagine making the exact same mistake twice. LlDER is right fucking there. I seriously hope there's still a shot. — Veteran (@VeteranEU) November 14, 2020

The implications around this deal are huge, and there are a few theories about what could lead on from it. If you want to get really tinfoil, get this: this deal could be part of a speculated 3-way trade between Fnatic, G2 and Cloud9. Perkz is set to leave G2 for C9, while Fnatic ADC Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson is one player being very loosely touted as his replacement in the G2 botlane.

Time will tell, but things are shaping up for an even more entertaining off-season.