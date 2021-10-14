Former OpTic GM reportedly rebuilding G2 League of Legends team

G2 Esports are reportedly signing former OpTic Gaming General Manager, Romain Bigeard, to rebuild the org’s League of Legends team ahead of the 2022 season, a Dot Esports report said.

This news comes just days after G2 Esports CEO Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez announced a sweeping initiative to retool his League team after missing out on Worlds 2021. That was the first time G2 missed Worlds since they debuted at the international event in 2016.

Bigeard is currently the Business Development Manager for Riot Game’s League of Legends European Championship (LEC) as well as on-stage talent. According to the Dot report, an internal Riot memo has already signaled his departure.

He previously worked for Unicorns of Love as its Team and Community Manager and then signed with OpTic in 2017 as their League of Legends GM before leaving a year later.

G2 Esports sign Bigeard as League GM

As the new GM for G2 Esports, Bigeard will be tasked with building a system with staff and players to compete for a Worlds Championship.

“Our hope and wish is that you look back 12 months from now and you’re proud of our work,” Ocelote said. “Winning Worlds is still in the cards. Winning Worlds is still our main goal. And winning Worlds is what we’ll do.”

Bigeard has long been a popular figure in the wider League community for his cosplays, skits, and antics. He will now be Ocelote’s first big addition after the org said it was cleaning house of its 2021 roster and staff.

G2 put up most of their League of Legends lineup for sale including star ADC Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson, top laner Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen, support Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle, as well as head coach Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohman and more supporting staff.

Bigeard brings a ton of energy and a European-first approach for building teams to challenge Eastern powerhouses from the LCK and LPL. He’s expected to bring a voice and enthusiasm that matches G2’s outspoken CEO and, hopefully, more cosplays at events — as he’s been known for in the past.