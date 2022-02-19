MSI 2022 will reportedly be held in South Korea

A new report revealed that upcoming League of Legends’ tournament MSI 2022 will be held in South Korea, the country’s first major tournament since 2018.

Outside of Worlds, MSI constitutes the most anticipated annual League of Legends tournament. The Mid-Season Invitational sees the winners of the LCK, LEC and LPL, as well as the LCS leaders and representatives from smaller regions, duke it out for both glory and a huge cash prize.

MSI 2021 took place in Iceland and was an epic affair, with the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up taking home the title over DWG KIA in an incredibly close series that went five games.

Advertisement

With this year’s MSI not too far away, a new report shows where the tournament will be held.

South Korea reportedly to host MSI 2022

A new report revealed the news that South Korea is set to host the mid-season tournament.

Read More: Ultimate Renata Glasc guide

South Korea has not hosted a major tournament since 2018 when they hosted Worlds, and are the only major country to not have hosted an MSI yet. Details on exactly where the tournament will be held in South Korea have not yet been revealed.

MSI 2021 kicked off at the end of April, meaning we aren’t too far away from the first major tournament of 2022.

Riot Games has yet to comment on the report.