League of Legends Worlds 2024 Finals will take place in London

The League of Legends World Championship Finals will take place in London, England, in 2024.

Worlds represents the pinnacle of League of Legends esports competition, with top teams from diverse regions competing for the prestigious world champion title. Held annually in varying host regions after the conclusion of the regular season, this month-long tournament showcases qualified teams from professional leagues around the globe.

Recognized as one of the world’s largest and most widely watched gaming and sporting events, Worlds enthralls audiences with its magnificence and intense competition.

Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome was the destination for the 2023 Worlds Finals. Now, the tournament will be jumping the pond to the United Kingdom next year. Seoul’s Worlds event has already broken viewership records for the spot.

Worlds 2024 to take place at The O2

The O2 stands as one of London’s favored entertainment hubs, featuring a stadium that can accommodate 20,000 attendees. This will enable nearly 4,000 additional fans to attend the event compared to the capacity of the Gocheok Sky Dome.

London recently hosted the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational. The event saw JD Gaming take home the $50,000 prize and was what inspired the Worlds finals to take place in England.