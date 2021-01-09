Logo
Riot opens up new League VGU poll for next big remake: Udyr, Shyvana, more

Published: 9/Jan/2021 6:38

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Riot has opened the floor to the community again to find the next champions in dire need of a visual & gameplay update (VGU). 2019’s poll helped Fiddlesticks and Volibear get new identities, and the same fate awaits one of five other champions.

Some of League’s older champions are on the cusp of being brought back into modernity with a VGU in the coming months. After a successful poll in 2019 gave Fiddlesticks and Volibear big reworks, five more champions could be following in their footsteps.

Riot has opened up a poll into who should receive the game’s next VGU. These updates completely overhaul how a champion looks and plays in-game, with a new set of cosmetics and abilities. It’s like building a new champion from the ground up.

Nocturne is having his mid lane play style nerfed in League Patch 10.16.
Riot Games
Nocturne is one of five champions on Riot’s list for League of Legends VGUs.

Udyr, Skarner, Quinn, Shyvana, Nocturne listed as League VGU candidates

The 2021 shortlist includes two champions who featured in 2019’s poll, as well as three new additions. Nocturne and Shyvana fell short of the threshold back in Season 9 and feature again, while Quinn, Udyr, and Skarner are new additions to Riot’s radar.

For Nocturne, Riot want to “drive home his promised fantasy of a living nightmare,” keeping his iconic ultimate but creating “a more deep and satisfying base kit,” they said in a January 8 blog post. Shyvana is in a similar boat, with Riot’s goal being “to make her dragon form feel more formidable and destructive.”

The new additions have different reasons. The main concern is his visuals, although they want to “build a kit where all forms feel meaningful and useful, regardless of balance state.” His iconic form-swapping mechanic is staying, however.

Riot Games
Skarner has been reworked before, but it fell flat.

Skarner would get a full reimagination of his kit. He’s already been reworked before, but it wasn’t successful. “We’d want to keep his ability to kidnap enemies with his ult in some form, but otherwise, we’d rebuild from the ground up,” Riot added.

Finally, Quinn’s rework would involve a bit more of Valor, her warhawk sidekick. However, given her flexibility across roles, Riot are focusing more on the theme of her kit, rather than making her a relevant threat in Season 11.

How to vote in League VGU 2021 poll

The voting process is super simple. All you need to do is boot up League of Legends, and the poll will be waiting for you on the front page of the client. You can pick one champion ⁠— but choose wisely, as you cannot change your vote.

You’ll have until January 19 at 11:59pm PT to make your vote ⁠— so January 20 across most of the world. If your pick makes the cut, you can expect the update either in late-Season 11 or Season 12 in 2022!

Shroud wants more people invited to second OfflineTV Rust server after “sh*tshow”

Published: 9/Jan/2021 5:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
OfflineTV Rust Shroud
Facepunch / Shroud

Shroud wants more people to join in the action on OfflineTV’s second Rust server, claiming it’s more suitable for those trying to role-play than the first server, which he described as a “sh*tshow.”

OfflineTV’s Rust server has been making headlines for weeks now due to all the drama and chaos. However, the addition of a second, more role-play-focused server has been a breath of fresh air for players who wanted a more meaningful experience beyond killing, dying, and griefing.

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek is one of those players, even though he’s perfectly capable of holding his own against in player-versus-player combat. He thinks stricter rules and regulations are better for everyone, and so far, they have been.

OfflineTV Rust Shroud
Facepunch
OfflineTV’s Rust server has breathed extra life into the popular and unique game.

However, he still has some qualms with the server, or rather, the number of invites that have been sent out. Shroud wants the server’s creator, Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung, to invite more people still stuck in the first one. He feels like they’re missing out on a better experience.

“I personally think Abe should invite way more people,” he said. “Because server one is such a sh*tshow, I think every single person who is actually trying to role-play and trying to have interactions… that are somewhat engaging, I think all of those people should be invited to server two today.”

“Because if they don’t, then there’s a chance they’ll miss out on so much, that they might not even want to play,” he added. “I really do think the people that don’t want to deal with the crazy killing 24/7 on server one, they should be invited here. Obviously, it’s not my say, but that’s just my opinion.”

It’s a sentiment that others share. For example, one fan pointed out that some creators have logged off prematurely after struggling to find anyone to create content with.

However, others mentioned that while the suggestion is warranted, it’s impossible to make everyone happy. They feel bad for Abe, who is caught in the middle, trying to give everyone the best possible experience.

Either way, the second server has had a bit of a rough start. But it’s still produced some entertaining content, and it will only get better. Still, it might be hard to compete with all the drama in the first one.