LoL Patch 14.7 demolishes double support item strategy with another major nerf

LoL patch 14.7 will completely demolish the double support item strategy, as the devs deploy yet another nerf to the combo.

League of Legends is nerfing the double support item strategy once more in Patch 14.7. The developers are taking aim at the combo that granted players ridiculous amounts of gold generation.

This strategy involved players purchasing multiple copies of the support item and bypassing the gold generation debuff by sharing CS. This resulted in players gaining insane amounts of gold generation through the item as well as gold through farming and a powerful support item.

Riot has nerfed this strategy a couple of times since Season 14’s launch, but with a minority of players still running it, the devs want it completely dead.

Riot Games Supports like Senna were effectively able to abuse this strategy, netting them heaps of gold and a powerful item.

The League of Legends devs are launching another nerf at support items, now reducing the number of minions you can kill before the gold generation rule takes effect. Now instead of being able to kill 20 minions every 5 minutes without getting the rule, this number will instead be divided by the amount of support items on your team.

This means you can grab 10 minions every 5 minutes if you have two support items, or 7 if you have 3 on your team. This is a massive nerf to the strategy, essentially ensuring that it’s no longer viable for teams to run.

These changes come alongside several others to the role, including nerfs to both Bloodsong, Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike, and Imperial Mandate, which should bring the power of supports down as a whole.