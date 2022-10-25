League of Legends patch 12.21 notes: Blitzcrank & Miss Fortune nerfs, K’Sante release

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

LoL patch 12.21 is on its way, and it’s the final major update before Season 13’s preseason changes go live. Riot are squeezing in some last minute buffs and nerfs for the ranked grind as well as new champion K’Sante: here’s the notes.

League of Legends Season 13 is just around the corner with preseason inching ever closer. Developers’ eyes have firmly shifted over to the new content, but LoL patch 12.21 poses one last chance to shake things up for that final ranked push.

There are a small handful of quality of life changes coming, as well as some balance tuning on champions not heavily affected in preseason. Bigger than all that though, tank top laner K’Sante will also make his debut on Summoner’s Rift.

Here’s what you need to know about LoL patch 12.21, including the early notes.

Riot Games More Miss Fortune nerfs are coming to end Season 12 in LoL patch 12.21.

When is LoL patch 12.21?

League of Legends patch 12.21 is primed to go live on November 2, 2022, right on schedule.

The twenty-first major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEDT, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.21?

K’Sante releasing as new high-skill tank top laner

K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is coming as the last League of Legends champion of Season 12. The high-skill tank top laner has been long teased by Riot, and the Warden-slash-Skirmisher fills that role perfectly.

In his base form, K’Sante protects his team from enemy onslaught, putting up a stoic defense. However when the time calls for it, he goes All Out and peels off from his team, isolating an enemy into a duel and taking matters into his own hands.

Managing that transition between tank and fighter is a fine balance and where K’Sante’s skill lays. It also opens up a bit more skill expression in the role with some harder mechanics to execute than just playing a tank and acting as a meatshield.

K’Sante will also launch with a Prestige skin ⁠— the first champion to do so ⁠— with Riot and Lil Nas X collaborating on the Empyrean cosmetic ahead of his launch.

Riot Games K’Sante will launch with this Prestige Empyrean skin, designed in collaboration with Lil Nas X.

Blitzcrank and Miss Fortune nerfs ahead of preseason

As far as balance goes in LoL patch 12.21, there’s not much to write home about as Riot keeps it simple ahead of preseason. Developer Matt Leung-Harrison told players ahead of the update they are “only addressing significant outliers that aren’t overly affected by the changes.”

This includes Blitzcrank and Miss Fortune in the nerfs column as the two have overrun the meta recently. Jungle buffs to the former and AD changes to the other have made them big threats, and will be toned down as a result.

As for buffs, there are five candidates: Ahri, Corki, and Xin Zhao are getting some general upgrades, while Malzahar and Rumble will get some “last hit assistance” with their damage-over-time abilities.

Riot Games Malzahar and Rumble are getting buffs to help players secure minion kills with their DOT abilities.

You can find the early LoL patch 12.21 notes below, courtesy of Riot. These will be updated right through to November 2’s release, so be sure to check back often for the latest changes.

LoL patch 12.21 notes

Champions

Ahri

Buffs TBD

Bel’Veth

Nerfs TBD

Blitzcrank

Nerfs TBD

Corki

Buffs TBD

Malzahar

E: Malefic Visions

Now executes minions below 25-55 health, scaling from level 1 to 11.

Miss Fortune

Nerfs TBD

Rumble

Buffs TBD

Xin Zhao