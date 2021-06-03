League of Legends patch 11.12 early notes: Dr Mundo rework, Renekton & Udyr nerfs, more - Dexerto

The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.12 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the June 9 update, including even more Udyr nerfs, two new “Pool Party” skins, the long-awaited Dr. Mundo rework, and plenty more.

League of Legends is nearly at the halfway point of Season 11.

Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter has revealed that Kai’Sa, Gnar, Renekton, and more are all on the chopping block for major LoL nerfs. A host of the champions squared for power reductions have been pro play darlings since Season 11 first began.

The Dr. Mundo rework — which was first revealed in the middle of 2020 — is finally being shipped in this update too. While there’s a host of changes coming for the Madman of Zaun, Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles told Dexerto “the vision for Mundo stayed pretty similar from beginning to end.”

Keep your eyes peeled on this hub for a few more changes too: Yetter revealed there’s still some numbers that need to be “finalized” ahead of the patch going live.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.12, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.12?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.12, is expected to roll out on schedule on Wednesday, June 9. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.12?

Dr. Mundo rework

Dr. Mundo’s rework has finally come to League of Legends. A member of the “Original 40,” the Madman of Zaun is getting a modern revival with his VGU overhauling his abilities and in-game look.

The Madman’s reworked kit has some features of his old one. His Q and ultimate remain mostly unchanged, however, there are big changes to his passive, W, and E, nudging the hybrid top-jungle juggernaut more into the jungle.

“We wanted to make Mundo feel more modern and upgraded but at the same time still super simple to play,” lead champion producer Reav3 told Dexerto.

New “Pool Party” skins

Dr. Mundo has taken up a lot of Riot’s focus heading into League of Legends patch 11.12, and as such, the update is relatively light on new skins.

The two that we are getting, however, are of the highest quality; LoL players will soon be able to unlock two “Pool Party” skins, one for Freljordian strongman Braum and the other for the self-proclaimed “Boss,” pit fighter Sett.

Each skin will come with eight chromas.

On top of the two new cosmetics, Riot is also shipping a whopping ten new Dr. Mundo looks to accompany his in-game rework. This includes the ever-popular “Corporate” skin, as well as “El Macho,” and of course “Pool Party.”

Here’s all the updated Dr. Mundo skins:

Toxic Dr. Mundo

Mr. Mundoverse

Corporate Mundo

Mundo Mundo

Executioner Mundo

Rageborn Mundo

TPA Mundo

Pool Party Mundo

El Macho Mundo

Frozen Prince Mundo

Mundo’s base look ⁠— which, of course, isn’t available for sale ⁠— is also getting updated as part of the Madman of Zaun’s overall gameplay & visual rework.

League patch 11.12 will drop on June 9.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.12 early notes

Champions

Aphelios

Magic Resist 26 ⇒ 30.

Attack damage per level 2.4 ⇒ 3.

Severum Q number of attacks 6 + 1 per 33% attack speed ⇒ 6 + 1 per 50% attack speed, Q damage per attack 10-30 ⇒ 10-40, healing on attacks 3-20 ⇒ 3-10%, healing on spells 3-20 ⇒ 9-30%.

Crescendum Q damage per attack 25-85 ⇒ 31-100, chakram damage 0.24 AD ⇒ 0.15 AD.

Draven

Q bonus damage 35-55 (+65-105% base attack damage) ⇒ 40-60 (+70-110% base attack damage).

Gnar

Base attack damage 59 ⇒ 57.

Hecarim

Base armor 32 ⇒ 35.

Q base attack damage ratio 75 ⇒ 85%.

Illaoi

Mana per level 40 ⇒ 50.

Jarvan IV

W cooldown 12s ⇒ 9s.

Kai’Sa

Q cooldown 8.6s ⇒ 10-6s

Malphite

W on-hit damage 10-50 ⇒ 15-55.

Nasus

Passive lifesteal 12-24 ⇒ 10-22%

Rammus

W bonus armor 30 ⇒ 40.

Q base attack damage ratio 75 ⇒ 85%.

Renekton

Q heal per unit hit 3-7 + 4% ⇒ 2-6 3% (non-champions).

Talon

W initial damage: 45-105 ⇒ 40-80, return damage 45-145 ⇒ 50-170.

Udyr

R cone damage 60-310 ⇒ 50-275.

Varus

W bonus damage 10.8-25.2% ⇒ 9-21% missing health.

Wukong

AD per level: 4 ⇒ 3.5

Q bonus AD ratio: 50% ⇒ 45%

Ziggs

Q damage 85-265 ⇒ 85-285.

R medium to long range speed 1550 ⇒ 2250.

Skins

