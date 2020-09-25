Dr Mundo is finally joining the modern League of Legends roster, with the Madman of Zaun set for a major visual gameplay update in mid-Season 11. Here’s everything we know about the planned champion rework.

Riot has “made a lot of progress” on the Mundo update over the past few months. In fact, they’re now suggesting LoL players will see the new-look Madman hit the Rift “pretty soon.”

The iconic LoL juggernaut has been re-shaped over the last few months.

“We saw that a lot of people wanted us to keep Mundo as a fun, comical champion, so that is definitely something we’re planning on keeping,” the dev team explained.

Advertisement

The plan, lead gameplay developer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles said, is to have Mundo “embody a kind of ‘dark comical’ theme”. There aren’t many other League champions with that “unique style,” the dev said, so they wanted to stay true to that champion personality.

Dr Mundo rework abilities

Riot devs have previously spoken about the need to “modernize” Dr Mundo’s eleven-year-old ability kit. Much of his current power lies in his tankiness. Beyond that, he offers very little to ever-evolving team compositions on Summoner’s Rift.

Mundo will likely keep his Q, the “Infected Cleaver,” in some form. He will also retain his key ability to regenerate health via his ultimate, “Sadism,” the dev team has said.

Advertisement

“He has a lot that currently works well for him, like his super regeneration and the ability to constantly chuck cleavers, both of which you can expect to stay in some form after his update,” Reav3 stated in a June 10 blog post.

Read More: Riot Games is making a LoL cinematic universe

“Our main goals are to give opponents more counterplay options against Mundo; increase Mundo’s gameplay variance beyond landing cleavers, and bring Mundo into the modern era of League without sacrificing his overall simplicity.”

Fear not, however. The Dr Mundo update will be closer to Sett than something like the new ADC champion Aphelios. The development team wants to keep him a “very simple champion” in the VGU.

Advertisement

That means Dr Mundo won’t lose his core identity.

“The core of his kit has stayed consistent over the years,” Colt Hallam said in Riot’s ‘The Making of the Madman’ dev blog. “Mundo performs well as a poke-tank, takes damage in unique ways, and he obviously goes where he pleases.”

Dr Mundo rework splash art & skins

Riot Games aren’t just working on Mundo’s in-game graphics either; his raft of splash arts and skins will also be getting a new lick of paint.

Below is a list of all Dr Mundo skins expected to be updated:

Corporate

El Macho

Executioner

Frozen Prince

Mr. Mundoverse

Mundo Mundo

Pool Party

Rageborn (below)

Toxic

Worlds 2012

Dr Mundo release date

The planned Dr Mundo rework is still a ways away ⁠— Riot has handed the re-release a mid-Season 11 schedule. That means mid-2021 is now likely for his rework debut.

Advertisement

In the Season 2021 live stream that aired in January, Riot developers confirmed we can expect to see Mundo’s rework release in Spring.

More recently, devs promised he would drop “pretty soon.”

That timeframe would place Mundo’s re-entrance onto the Rift as an updated champ around the same time as the past two reworks, which makes sense.

Read more: Everything we know about LoL Champion 156

If we had to put a patch release date on it, Dexerto would tip Patch 11.12 for the Dr Mundo rework to hit the Rift. That gives Riot enough time to put the Mid-Season Invitational behind them and settle into the Summer Split groove.

Advertisement

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about the Dr Mundo rework. We will keep you updated on further developments too, as Riot unveils new details.