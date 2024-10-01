LoL hall of famer Faker forced to play in lowest rank after matchmaking kerfuffle

Professional League of Legends player and mid laner for T1 Faker was dropped into Iron lobbies while practicing in EUW after an interesting matchmaking mixup.

League of Legends 2024 World Championship is currently underway in Europe. The annual tournament sees players from all across the globe come together to see which team is the best of the best. This is the most prestigious event each year for the MOBA, with every team invited traveling internationally over to prepare.

Preparation includes various things from getting used to timezone changes, all the way to grinding out solo queue to keep their mechanics sharp. With competition so tight, even the best of the best need to continually practice if they want to stay relevant in the competition.

That includes Hall of Legends player T1 Faker, who has been brushing up their skill in normal games in EUW. However, Riot’s matchmaking might have other plans for the pro player, as they’ve been placed in games with others from the lowest rank possible.

Faker has been running a few games on Europe West’s normal queue and has come across strange matchmaking. So much so that he’s even been placed in games with an Iron Two player, one of the lowest possible ranks in all of League of Legends.

Unsurprisingly, Faker being Faker is able to pretty easily blow through these teams, racking up a bunch of kills in the process.

Generally speaking, accounts in League of Legends have both a normal and ranked MMR, meaning in theory Faker should be placed in games with a much higher skill level. But because this is an account provided by Riot to play on the EUW servers, it’s possible that it just hasn’t had the time to adjust to matchmaking, resulting in the absurd imbalance.

Worlds is still currently ongoing, and you can watch all the matches via the LoL Esports official website here.