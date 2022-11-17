League of Legends Eternals Series 2 finally launches after lengthy wait

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

League of Legends’ controversial stat-tracker, Eternals, is finally launching Series 2 in Season 13. New trackers are live as of LoL patch 12.22, nearly three years after Series 1’s launch.

Eternals were first introduced to League of Legends in 2019 and were met with much criticism. The stat trackers, paywalled behind hundreds of dollars for the full set, were seen as unnecessary ⁠— and also didn’t retroactively track player stats.

However with Challenges now out the door in Season 12, the developers are now ready to release a new set of Eternals just in time for League of Legends Season 13.

Eternals Series 2 goes live on November 17, 2022, with three new trackers now available for every single champion in the game. The pricing remains similar to Series 1: an individual set costs 600 RP, while the full collection can be found in the 6400 RP Eternals Series 2 Pass.

During the launch, Riot will be discounting Series 1 Eternals by 60%, with a Series 2 discount also on its way within the first three months of launch as Riot tries to increase an uptake in the paid tracking system.

Riot Games Players will be able to pick between Eternals Series 1, Series 2, and the Starter Series to display in-game.

The exact stats being tracked as part of Eternals Series 2 have not been made available ahead of release. Eternals Series 1 was curated to appeal to champion mains, with common combos being worked into each set. Series 2 will likely build on this.

The release of Eternals Series 2 will also feature adjusted Milestone requirements. Meaning that players can start tracking ‘Personal Best’ scores from earlier on. This will be retroactively added for Series 1 and Starter Series Eternals as well.

We will update this with all the latest League of Legends Eternals Series 2 details once they go live.