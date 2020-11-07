 T1 LoL responds to backlash over LS and Polt coaching leaks - Dexerto
T1 LoL responds to backlash over LS and Polt coaching leaks

Published: 7/Nov/2020 13:00 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 13:18

by Luke Edwards

Faker LCK T1

Three-time LoL world champions T1 have responded to backlash after rumors of their new coaches were leaked on stream. In the leaks, LCK caster Nick ‘LS’ DeCesare and former StarCraft II pro Choi ‘Polt’ Seong Hun were named as T1’s new coaches ahead of Season 11.

Despite having Faker on the roster and being arguably the biggest team in LoL esports, it’s been a difficult ride over the past couple of years for T1 fans. The team has only qualified for one of the last three World Championships, with some fearing it could be a twilight era for the org.

Former head coach Kim Jeong-soo, who led Invictus Gaming to the 2018 Worlds title, departed at the end of the 2020 LCK summer split after a failed attempt at Worlds qualification. Speculation over his replacement has dominated discussion.

Rumors over the signings of former BBQ Olivers coach LS and Starcraft veteran Polt were sparked after T1 support player Effort accidentally leaked a sneak peek of his discord conversations on stream, which saw LS and Polt being welcomed as the “coach” and “head coach” respectively by T1.

u/furiousdoggo
A message from the T1 discord account supposedly reads: “Here are Polt head coach and LS coach who will be joining t1 next year”

T1 responds to the backlash

It’s fair to say that the responses to the leaks have been, at best, a mixed bag. Evil Geniuses head coach Peter Dun stated his understanding of the backlash towards dropping a proven Worlds-winning coach in Kim for a LoL coaching novice in Polt.

After LS ditched Twitter earlier this week, allegedly caused by his personal life being “dug up [and] flamed”, T1 urged its followers to be patient as it works towards building its team ahead of the new season.

However, T1 didn’t do much to hush the speculation, as the statement stopped short of saying that the leaks were false.

If the leaks are true, it’s likely LS will be responsible for leading the strategic aspect of T1’s play. Polt’s role may involve his esports experience to manage general teamwork, improving T1’s synergy and resistance to pressured situations.

Generally speaking, LS joining T1 would be a huge step forward for Western LoL. With the acquisition of Tyler1 as a streamer, and LS as coach, T1 would have two of the biggest personalities in western LoL working under their brand.

Warzone star Aydan tells the LA Thieves why they need to pick him up

Published: 7/Nov/2020 1:52

by Theo Salaun
Twitter, @Aydan / Los Angeles Thieves

100 Thieves Warzone

One of the world’s greatest Warzone players, Aydan ‘aydan’ Conrad, has hit up 100 Thieves and explained why he needs to be an absolute priority to round out their new Los Angeles Thieves Call of Duty League roster. 

Aydan is, without a doubt, a legendary Warzone player. The game has only been out since March 2020, but the former Fortnite magician has been dominating Verdansk and built up a name among Call of Duty fans while fattening his wallet.

After running CoD games back in the day before turning to a professional Fortnite career, the beatboxing, head-clicking maestro has earned a whopping $79,104 from Warzone tournaments. This makes him the second-highest competitive earner in the game, right behind HusKerrs, and a tremendous prospect.

After 100T announced their LA Thieves CDL team, Aydan was quick to get in the mix and congratulate them along with a pitch for why he should be the team’s final player. Although the video was made for the laughs, his candidacy for their Warzone team might be for real.

First, Aydan is wholesome and lets 100T know how happy he is for them to have locked in their CDL spot. Next, he gets into why they need to consider him for a roster spot.

“You guys are missing out if you don’t pick me up on your team … I scrim probably 27 hours a day, my energy’s just unmatched, my shot is electric, and you guys are never going to find another guy like me.”

As far as sales pitches go, Aydan’s is worthy of its own Mad Men spin-off series. The guys lets him game speak and then, with synergy multibillionaire corporations would be proud of, speaks about his game. 100T loves content and high-tier gameplay, a blend that Aydan consistently delivers. 

On the same day 100T announced the LA Thieves, Nadeshot also confirmed that the organization would be building the first-ever esports team dedicated specifically to Warzone.

While he was hesitant to mention names for the roster, he did indicate that they “want to build one of the greatest Warzone teams that you’ll ever witness.”

If that’s the goal, then Aydan is on a short list of premier players who could be signed. While HusKerrs is signed to NRG, Aydan is currently a free agent and seemingly available for service.

aydan warzone
Twitter, @Aydan
This guy smacks your squad on Verdansk, what do you do?

The other name most popularly linked to the brand would be Symfuhny, who would be an excellent candidate to join as he and Aydan would form a tremendous duo as franchise cornerstones. 

It’s unclear what that would mean for Sym’s regular duo streams with HusKerrs, but 100T just might be able to lock things in if they’re willing to sell the allure of Verdansk supremacy.