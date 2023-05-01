LS offers grim verdict on TSM’s rumored new LCS team

LS is taking the LCS to church, and Eyla isn’t opposed to his gospel.

Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare has shared his thoughts on TSM’s reported new team for the LCS Summer split. As always, the famous League of Legends personality and content creator pulled no punches.

TSM are reportedly set to sign Korean journeyman Lee ‘Ruby’ Sol-min to replace Huang ‘Maple’ Yi-tang in the mid lane as the team looks to shake things up after a seventh-placed finish in the Spring split.

Moreover, TSM are also reportedly bringing in a new head coach in Seong ‘Reven’ Sang-hyeon, who recently led Cloud9 Challengers to victory in the North American Challengers League Spring.

Ruby struggled to impress during the four months in Team Heretics’ LEC lineup. After finishing eighth in the Winter split and ninth in the Spring split, the Spanish organization decided to move on from Ruby and gave him permission to explore his options ahead of the Summer split.

On his stream, LS did not mention Ruby by name but he said that he has been told the roster that TSM are building for the Summer split, and he made it clear that he’s not impressed.

“Oh, my God, I also heard the TSM roster,” he said. “Guys, don’t have high hopes. I don’t have high hopes, gentlemen. Unfortunately.”

TSM also have a vacant spot in the top lane following the departure of Colin ‘Solo’ Earnest, though it is expected to be filled by substitute player Kevin ‘Hauntzer’ Yarnell, who is also part of the organization’s Challengers team.

The regular season of the LCS Summer Split will kick off on June 1 and will run through July 21, according to Riot Games’ official rulebook.