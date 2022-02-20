Jankos claims there’s “no reason” to watch LCS after Cloud9 released LS

Just four games in Cloud9’s LCS 2022 season and the team let go of head coach Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare. G2 Esports’ Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski chimed in on the fallout of the move, claiming there is “no reason” to follow the LCS now that LS is no longer involved.

Cloud9 fans were left stunned when the club’s new head coach LS was sacked mere hours before their February 19 League match against CLG.

The popular content creator turned head coach helped lead the team to a 3-1 record to start the season, and drew tons of attention to both the organization and the LCS at large for his non-traditional drafting style.

Twitch streamer and G2 Esports’ jungler Jankos shared his thoughts on the situation, claiming the LCS will be less enticing to follow now.

Jankos claims there’s “no reason” to follow LCS with LS gone

Jankos was streaming on February 20 when he heard the news that LS was let go as head coach.

“I’m sure people will still watch Cloud9 because they want to see how they crumble after LS is out, but I’m sure also a lot of people will not watch because they want to see interesting drafts and Cloud9 just won’t provide that anymore,” he said.

The pro-League player continued, “For me, there’s no reason to watch NA anymore now that Cloud9 doesn’t have interesting drafts. There’s just nothing to watch. Why would I watch NA now when there’s nothing interesting.”

Jankos went on to say he wouldn’t want LS to come and coach his G2 squad. “I don’t think I’d like to play these drafts myself, but I think it’s fun to watch them,” he said.

For Jankos, the appeal of the LCS was dashed when LS was canned, as the former head coaches unconventional drafts were helping spice up the meta.

Cloud9’s LCS squad is set to play their second League game after LS’s departure, facing off against TSM.