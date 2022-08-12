LEC Summer 2022: MAD Lions face Astralis

Europe is returning home from MSI 2022 with a fire in its belly and plenty to prove in LEC Summer 2022. After G2 Esports went down in flames, they and nine other teams are fighting for a chance at redemption at Worlds in Summer. Here’s how you can watch, as well as catch up with the latest schedule and results.
- EXCEL finally stemmed the bleeding and stopped their loss streak with a crucial win against SK Gaming. Do they still have a chance at a miracle run through playoffs?
- The late season swap to Zanzarah worked wonders for Misfits. Can they keep up their hot streak against G2?
- BDS trounced Rogue in a surprise upset and put up a great fight against one of Europe’s top organizations despite being knocked out of playoffs already
LEC Spring 2022 showcased the depth of competition in European League of Legends. Rogue, Fnatic, Misfits — plenty of teams showed fight. But it was the stalwart G2 Esports who were crowned champions with a lower bracket run for the ages.
After a rocky MSI for the Spring champions though, all bets are off for LEC Summer 2022. 10 teams will fight it out for the crown, as well as all-important slots at Worlds in North America later this year.
It’s not quite a clean slate though. Some teams like Vitality have an uphill battle to make up for their underperformance in Spring to get the best playoffs seed possible as it’s judged off of both splits.
Here’s how you can watch LEC Summer 2022, including the latest schedule and results.
Contents
LEC Summer 2022: Stream
LEC Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.
Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.
LEC Summer 2022: Schedule & results
Week 8 schedule (August 12 — August 14)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|August 12
|Team BDS 0-1 Misfits
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality 0-1 SK Gaming
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Rogue 1-0 EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Fnatic 1-0 Astralis
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|MAD Lions 0-1 G2 Esports
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|August 13
|Team BDS 1-0 Rogue
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|SK Gaming 0-1 EXCEL
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|MAD Lions vs Astralis
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Vitality vs Fnatic
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Misfits vs G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|August 14
|Team BDS vs MAD Lions
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|EXCEL vs Astralis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality vs Rogue
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|SK Gaming vs G2 Esports
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Misfits vs Fnatic
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 1 results (June 17 — June 19)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 17
|Vitality 0-1 MAD Lions
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Team BDS 0-1 SK Gaming
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Misfits 0-1 EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|G2 Esports 1-0 Astralis
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Rogue 0-1 Fnatic
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|June 18
|Team BDS 0-1 Astralis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|SK Gaming 0-1 MAD Lions
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality 1-0 Misfits
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Fnatic 0-1 EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Rogue 0-1 G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|June 19
|Misfits 0-1 Astralis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Vitality 1-0 Team BDS
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|SK Gaming 0-1 Fnatic
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|G2 Esports 1-0 Excel
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Rogue 1-0 MAD Lions
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 2 results (June 24 — June 25)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 24
|SK Gaming 0-1 Astralis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality 0-1 EXCEL
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Rogue 1-0 Misfits
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Team BDS 1-0 G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|MAD Lions 1-0 Fnatic
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|June 25
|SK Gaming 0-1 Misfits
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|MAD Lions 0-1 Excel
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Rogue 1-0 Astralis
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Team BDS 0-1 Fnatic
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality 0-1 G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 3 results (July 1 — July 2)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|July 1
|Team BDS 0-1 Misfits
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality 1-0 SK Gaming
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Rogue 1-0 EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Fnatic 1-0 Astralis
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|MAD Lions 1-0 G2 Esports
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|July 2
|BDS 0-1 EXCEL
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|SK Gaming 0-1 Rogue
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality 1-0 Astralis
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Misfits 1-0 MAD Lions
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|G2 Esports 0-1 Fnatic
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 4 results (July 15 — July 16)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|July 15
|EXCEL 0-1 Astralis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Team BDS 0-1 MAD Lions
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Vitality 0-1 Rogue
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|SK Gaming 1-0 G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Misfits 1-0 Fnatic
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|July 16
|MAD Lions 1-0 Astralis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Team BDS 0-1 Rogue
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|SK Gaming 1-0 EXCEL
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Vitality 1-0 Fnatic
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Misfits 1-0 G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 5 results (July 22 — July 23)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|July 22
|Team BDS 0-1 SK Gaming
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Misfits 0-1 EXCEL
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|G2 Esports 1-0 Astralis
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality 0-1 MAD Lions
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Rogue 1-0 Fnatic
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|July 23
|Team BDS 0-1 Astralis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|SK Gaming 0-1 MAD Lions
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality 1-0 Misfits
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Fnatic 0-1 EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Rogue 0-1 G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 6 schedule (July 29 — July 30)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|July 29
|SK Gaming 1-0 Astralis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality 1-0 EXCEL
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Rogue 0-1 Misfits
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Team BDS 0-1 G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|MAD Lions 1-0 Fnatic
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|July 30
|SK Gaming 0-1 Misfits
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|MAD Lions 1-0 EXCEL
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Rogue 0-1 Astralis
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Team BDS 0-1 Fnatic
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality 0-1 G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 7 schedule (August 5 — August 6)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|August 5
|Misfits 1-0 Astralis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality 1-0 Team BDS
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|SK Gaming 0-1 Fnatic
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|G2 Esports 1-0 EXCEL
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Rogue 1-0 MAD Lions
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|August 6
|Vitality 0-1 Astralis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Team BDS 1-0 EXCEL
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Misfits 1-0 MAD Lions
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|SK Gaming 1-0 Rogue
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|G2 Esports 1-0 Fnatic
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
LEC Summer 2022: Standings
Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|MAD Lions
|10-6
|1
|Misfits
|10-6
|1
|G2 Esports
|10-6
|4
|Rogue
|10-7
|5
|Team Vitality
|9-7
|6
|Fnatic
|8-8
|7
|EXCEL
|8-9
|8
|Astralis
|7-9
|9
|SK Gaming
|7-10
|10
|Team BDS
|3-14
LEC Summer 2022: Teams & players
10 teams will take part in LEC Summer 2022. There haven’t been many major roster moves between the two splits, but that doesn’t mean none occurred.
Team BDS made some changes after a disappointing LEC debut, benching top laner Adam and juggling between LIMIT and Erdote in support. Nisqy moved over to MAD Lions after a split on the bench, while Vizicsacsi and Xerxe are back in the LEC with Astralis. Misfits made the swap to Zanzarah late in the season with some great results.
You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|Astralis
|Vizicsacsi
|Xerxe
|Dajor
|Kobbe
|JeongHoon
|EXCEL
|Finn
|Markoon
|nukeduck
|Patrik
|Mikyx
|Fnatic
|Wunder
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2 Esports
|Broken Blade
|Jankos
|caPs
|Flakked
|Targamas
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|Nisqy
|UNF0RGIVEN
|Kaiser
|Misfits
|Irrelevant
|Zanzarah
|Vetheo
|Neon
|Mersa
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|JNX
|Gilius
|Sertuss
|Jezu
|Treatz
|Team BDS
|Agresivoo
|Cinkrof
|NUCLEARINT
|xMatty
|LIMIT
|Vitality
|Alphari
|Selfmade
|Perkz
|Carzzy
|Labrov