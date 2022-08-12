LEC Summer 2022: MAD Lions face Astralis

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing fearless drafting implemented in the LEC or LCS any time soon.

Europe is returning home from MSI 2022 with a fire in its belly and plenty to prove in LEC Summer 2022. After G2 Esports went down in flames, they and nine other teams are fighting for a chance at redemption at Worlds in Summer. Here’s how you can watch, as well as catch up with the latest schedule and results.

EXCEL finally stemmed the bleeding and stopped their loss streak with a crucial win against SK Gaming. Do they still have a chance at a miracle run through playoffs?

The late season swap to Zanzarah worked wonders for Misfits. Can they keep up their hot streak against G2?

BDS trounced Rogue in a surprise upset and put up a great fight against one of Europe’s top organizations despite being knocked out of playoffs already

LEC Spring 2022 showcased the depth of competition in European League of Legends. Rogue, Fnatic, Misfits ⁠— plenty of teams showed fight. But it was the stalwart G2 Esports who were crowned champions with a lower bracket run for the ages.

After a rocky MSI for the Spring champions though, all bets are off for LEC Summer 2022. 10 teams will fight it out for the crown, as well as all-important slots at Worlds in North America later this year.

It’s not quite a clean slate though. Some teams like Vitality have an uphill battle to make up for their underperformance in Spring to get the best playoffs seed possible as it’s judged off of both splits.

Michal Konkol for Riot Games G2 Esports are the defending LEC champions, but they look vulnerable after MSI 2022.

Here’s how you can watch LEC Summer 2022, including the latest schedule and results.

Contents

LEC Summer 2022: Stream

LEC Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

LEC Summer 2022: Schedule & results

Week 8 schedule (August 12 — August 14)

Day Match PT ET BST August 12 Team BDS 0-1 Misfits 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality 0-1 SK Gaming 10AM 1PM 6PM Rogue 1-0 EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM Fnatic 1-0 Astralis 12PM 3PM 8PM MAD Lions 0-1 G2 Esports 1PM 4PM 9PM August 13 Team BDS 1-0 Rogue 8AM 11AM 4PM SK Gaming 0-1 EXCEL 9AM 12PM 5PM MAD Lions vs Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM Vitality vs Fnatic 11AM 2PM 7PM Misfits vs G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM August 14 Team BDS vs MAD Lions 8AM 11AM 4PM EXCEL vs Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality vs Rogue 10AM 1PM 6PM SK Gaming vs G2 Esports 11AM 2PM 7PM Misfits vs Fnatic 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 1 results (June 17 — June 19)

Day Match PT ET BST June 17 Vitality 0-1 MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM Team BDS 0-1 SK Gaming 10AM 1PM 6PM Misfits 0-1 EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM G2 Esports 1-0 Astralis 12PM 3PM 8PM Rogue 0-1 Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM June 18 Team BDS 0-1 Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM SK Gaming 0-1 MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality 1-0 Misfits 10AM 1PM 6PM Fnatic 0-1 EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM Rogue 0-1 G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM June 19 Misfits 0-1 Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM Vitality 1-0 Team BDS 9AM 12PM 5PM SK Gaming 0-1 Fnatic 10AM 1PM 6PM G2 Esports 1-0 Excel 11AM 2PM 7PM Rogue 1-0 MAD Lions 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 2 results (June 24 — June 25)

Day Match PT ET BST June 24 SK Gaming 0-1 Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality 0-1 EXCEL 10AM 1PM 6PM Rogue 1-0 Misfits 11AM 2PM 7PM Team BDS 1-0 G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM MAD Lions 1-0 Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM June 25 SK Gaming 0-1 Misfits 8AM 11AM 4PM MAD Lions 0-1 Excel 9AM 12PM 5PM Rogue 1-0 Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM Team BDS 0-1 Fnatic 11AM 2PM 7PM Vitality 0-1 G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 3 results (July 1 — July 2)

Day Match PT ET BST July 1 Team BDS 0-1 Misfits 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality 1-0 SK Gaming 10AM 1PM 6PM Rogue 1-0 EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM Fnatic 1-0 Astralis 12PM 3PM 8PM MAD Lions 1-0 G2 Esports 1PM 4PM 9PM July 2 BDS 0-1 EXCEL 8AM 11AM 4PM SK Gaming 0-1 Rogue 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality 1-0 Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM Misfits 1-0 MAD Lions 11AM 2PM 7PM G2 Esports 0-1 Fnatic 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 4 results (July 15 — July 16)

Day Match PT ET BST July 15 EXCEL 0-1 Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM Team BDS 0-1 MAD Lions 10AM 1PM 6PM Vitality 0-1 Rogue 11AM 2PM 7PM SK Gaming 1-0 G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM Misfits 1-0 Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM July 16 MAD Lions 1-0 Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM Team BDS 0-1 Rogue 9AM 12PM 5PM SK Gaming 1-0 EXCEL 10AM 1PM 6PM Vitality 1-0 Fnatic 11AM 2PM 7PM Misfits 1-0 G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 5 results (July 22 — July 23)

Day Match PT ET BST July 22 Team BDS 0-1 SK Gaming 9AM 12PM 5PM Misfits 0-1 EXCEL 10AM 1PM 6PM G2 Esports 1-0 Astralis 11AM 2PM 7PM Vitality 0-1 MAD Lions 12PM 3PM 8PM Rogue 1-0 Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM July 23 Team BDS 0-1 Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM SK Gaming 0-1 MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality 1-0 Misfits 10AM 1PM 6PM Fnatic 0-1 EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM Rogue 0-1 G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 6 schedule (July 29 — July 30)

Day Match PT ET BST July 29 SK Gaming 1-0 Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality 1-0 EXCEL 10AM 1PM 6PM Rogue 0-1 Misfits 11AM 2PM 7PM Team BDS 0-1 G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM MAD Lions 1-0 Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM July 30 SK Gaming 0-1 Misfits 8AM 11AM 4PM MAD Lions 1-0 EXCEL 9AM 12PM 5PM Rogue 0-1 Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM Team BDS 0-1 Fnatic 11AM 2PM 7PM Vitality 0-1 G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 7 schedule (August 5 — August 6)

Day Match PT ET BST August 5 Misfits 1-0 Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality 1-0 Team BDS 10AM 1PM 6PM SK Gaming 0-1 Fnatic 11AM 2PM 7PM G2 Esports 1-0 EXCEL 12PM 3PM 8PM Rogue 1-0 MAD Lions 1PM 4PM 9PM August 6 Vitality 0-1 Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM Team BDS 1-0 EXCEL 9AM 12PM 5PM Misfits 1-0 MAD Lions 10AM 1PM 6PM SK Gaming 1-0 Rogue 11AM 2PM 7PM G2 Esports 1-0 Fnatic 12PM 3PM 8PM

LEC Summer 2022: Standings

Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record 1 MAD Lions 10-6 1 Misfits 10-6 1 G2 Esports 10-6 4 Rogue 10-7 5 Team Vitality 9-7 6 Fnatic 8-8 7 EXCEL 8-9 8 Astralis 7-9 9 SK Gaming 7-10 10 Team BDS 3-14

LEC Summer 2022: Teams & players

10 teams will take part in LEC Summer 2022. There haven’t been many major roster moves between the two splits, but that doesn’t mean none occurred.

Team BDS made some changes after a disappointing LEC debut, benching top laner Adam and juggling between LIMIT and Erdote in support. Nisqy moved over to MAD Lions after a split on the bench, while Vizicsacsi and Xerxe are back in the LEC with Astralis. Misfits made the swap to Zanzarah late in the season with some great results.

You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.