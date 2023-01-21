LEC 2023 Season Final coming to Montpellier Occitanie, France

Due to the new LEC format, there will be only one season final coming at the end of the year. But they’re going big, with the LEC coming to Montpellier Occitanie, France at the Sud de France Arena.

The all-new LEC format is coming with 3 splits instead of 2, creating more opportunities for Bo3 matches between teams at the Playoffs for each split.

That said, the new format doesn’t leave a whole lot of room for more than one season final. Only those who win the Playoffs or get enough championship points through all 3 splits will qualify.

With this event being the sole final, the LEC is going big. They’ll be hosting the final that caps off 2023 by pitting the best players EMEA has to offer against each other at the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier, France.

LEC is coming to France for the first time since 2017

The last time the LEC came to France was all the way back in 2017, a time before it was even called the LEC. G2 took the EU LCS Championship in Paris over 5 years ago, and now League of Legends will be coming back to France to cap off the year.

The stakes are high with this being the season final. There are no second chances for teams that don’t get enough championship points to qualify, and only 6 teams will make the cut.

But, the team that wins any of the three splits through the year will automatically qualify for the season final. If one team wins all 3, then 5 teams will have to fight for other spots via championship points. Meanwhile, if your team is good enough to win a split, it doesn’t matter if you finish dead last in the other two.

Anything can happen in a season final like this. From Rogue’s triumphant victory over G2 in Malmo to the incredibly close 3-2 win for MAD Lions in Spring 2021, it’s always hard to say who will come out on top. And a lot has changed in the LEC since 2022.

Rogue, the reigning champs, have rebranded to KOI. Jankos isn’t even playing for G2 anymore. Rekkles is back on Fnatic. It’s very hard to predict how any of these teams will do with the amount of roster shake-ups there have been, and they’ll have all year to duke it out in order to find out who will come out on top in France at the end of the season.