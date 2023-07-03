League of Legends players share concerns over Lux’s Wild Rift mini rework

League of Legends players have expressed their concerns over Lux’s mini-rework heading to the mobile version of the game.

League of Legends is an absolute monolith in the contemporary gaming space. The popular MOBA sees millions of players from across the globe partaking in the competitive 5v5. With such a domination of the PC market, it only makes sense that Riot would branch out to other platforms and titles.

One such platform is mobile phones, which occupy a good proportion of the gaming market. League of Legends: Wild Rift is Riot’s attempt to breach the mobile gaming space. Wild Rift, like its PC counterpart, still has all the characters players have come to love over the years including Lux, Ashe, and Akali.

Wild Rift does however come with a few changes to distinguish it. Some of this is in the form of map changes, and some of it is in the form of champion kits being slightly altered. One champion that’s receiving a touch-up in Wild Rift is Lux, whose changes have caused quite the concern for PC players.

Lux’s Wild Rift changes have League of Legends players worried

Challenger Lux main YozuLoL didn’t feel too certain on the Lux changes for Wild Rift, and was hoping that these would never make it to PC.

“Lux is getting a mini-rework on Wild Rift. I am not a fan of these at all and I hope this never goes to PC (The E change is REALLY bad lol). I personally think Lux does not need a mini-rework (for both Wildrift and PC), her kit is fine as it is. She could get some QoL changes but that’s about it,” the post reads.

These new changes would allow Lux’s Q to travel through all minions, and allow her passive and E to proc automatically. These are likely quality-of-life changes to assist players on mobile to pilot the champion a little easier but still have PC players a little worried.

“I really don’t like the E change! Where is the skill expression and how can wave management work?! I think passive change seems very unnecessary too. I don’t play wild rift so I’m not sure how good or bad this is, but for PC I think it’s extremely poor,” one commenter explained.

Riot has not said if these changes would be coming to the PC version, but with their balance teams separate for each game, it’s unlikely to be the case. We’ll just have to wait and see to find out.