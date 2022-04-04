League of Legends Mythic store (April 2022): Prestige, Mythic & Hextech skins

Coming into Season 12 League of Legends has reworked the old Prestige system, adding the Mythic store comprised of Mythic, Hextech, and Prestige skins. Here’s what LoL cosmetics are available this month.
Ahead of Season 12 Riot Games confirmed that a major overhaul was coming to the game’s Prestige system. Gone are the days of Prestige Points and Gemstones; enter a new world of Mythic Essence and a rotating skin store.
As the devs dive deep into the vaults to bring some of Runeterra’s most iconic Prestige cosmetics back into the fray, you may be wondering just which ones you can pick up this month.
Advertisement
So, here’s a rundown of what’s in League of Legends’ Mythic Store for April 2022, including how much Mythic Essence everything will set you back.
Contents
League of Legends Mythic Store: Rotations
The Mythic Store will rotate every month, with the new Mythic and Hextech skins rotating every three months.
League of Legends Mythic Store (April 2022)
Coming into April 2022, Riot have decided to unvault six Prestige Skins at once, meaning that we’re set for the next three months.
The store also includes two Hextech Mythic Skins, as well as the all-new Ashen Knight Pyke to kick off the release of 2022’s latest skin line in style.
Below are all of the cosmetics you can pick up at the moment, as well as the amount of Mythic Essence it’ll set you back:
Advertisement
|Name
|Type of Cosmetic
|Price (Mythic Essence)
|Ashen Knight Pyke, icon & border
|Mythic skin, icon & border
|100
|Arcanist Zoe
|Prestige skin
|125
|Battle Queen Diana
|Prestige skin
|125
|K/DA Kai’sa
|Prestige skin
|200
|Pulsfire Thresh
|Prestige skin
|150
|PROJECT: Irelia
|Prestige skin
|150
|Spirit Blossom Teemo
|Prestige skin
|125
|Hextech Annie
|Mythic skin
|100
|Hextech Teemo
|Mythic skin
|100
|Ashen Knight Ward
|Ward skin
|50
|Emberwoken Chroma
|Chroma for Ashen Knight Pyke
|40
|I’m Comin’ for Ya
|Emote
|25
How to get Mythic Essence in League of Legends
Given that Mythic Essence is a relatively new feature in League’s lifespan, there aren’t a lot of ways to get it. As the game progresses more avenues will become available, but here are all the ways you can obtain it at the moment:
- 10 Mythic Essence is granted every 50 levels after level 150
- Hextech Chests have a 3.6% chance of dropping 10 Mythic Essence
- Masterwork Chests have a 4.2% chance of dropping 5 Mythic Essence
- Up to 25 Mythic Essence can be accrued by doing Milestone Missions during events
- You must have an Event Pass for Mythic Essence to drop
Showcase and Masterwork Milestones will also grant Mythic Essence, but these release in the second phase of the Mythic store overhaul, so aren’t available just yet.
So that’s how League of Legends’ new Mythic Store works, as well as how to get Mythic Essence to spend on Prestige and Mythic skins.
Looking to dominate the Rift? Be sure to check out our other LoL guides:
Advertisement
How to get Prime Gaming loot | How to get Blue Essence | How to get Orange Essence | All League of Legends roles & best champions