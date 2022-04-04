League of Legends Mythic store (April 2022): Prestige, Mythic & Hextech skins

Coming into Season 12 League of Legends has reworked the old Prestige system, adding the Mythic store comprised of Mythic, Hextech, and Prestige skins. Here’s what LoL cosmetics are available this month.

Ahead of Season 12 Riot Games confirmed that a major overhaul was coming to the game’s Prestige system. Gone are the days of Prestige Points and Gemstones; enter a new world of Mythic Essence and a rotating skin store.

As the devs dive deep into the vaults to bring some of Runeterra’s most iconic Prestige cosmetics back into the fray, you may be wondering just which ones you can pick up this month.

Advertisement

So, here’s a rundown of what’s in League of Legends’ Mythic Store for April 2022, including how much Mythic Essence everything will set you back.

Contents

League of Legends Mythic Store: Rotations

The Mythic Store will rotate every month, with the new Mythic and Hextech skins rotating every three months.

League of Legends Mythic Store (April 2022)

Coming into April 2022, Riot have decided to unvault six Prestige Skins at once, meaning that we’re set for the next three months.

The store also includes two Hextech Mythic Skins, as well as the all-new Ashen Knight Pyke to kick off the release of 2022’s latest skin line in style.

Below are all of the cosmetics you can pick up at the moment, as well as the amount of Mythic Essence it’ll set you back:

Advertisement

Name Type of Cosmetic Price (Mythic Essence) Ashen Knight Pyke, icon & border Mythic skin, icon & border 100 Arcanist Zoe Prestige skin 125 Battle Queen Diana Prestige skin 125 K/DA Kai’sa Prestige skin 200 Pulsfire Thresh Prestige skin 150 PROJECT: Irelia Prestige skin 150 Spirit Blossom Teemo Prestige skin 125 Hextech Annie Mythic skin 100 Hextech Teemo Mythic skin 100 Ashen Knight Ward Ward skin 50 Emberwoken Chroma Chroma for Ashen Knight Pyke 40 I’m Comin’ for Ya Emote 25

How to get Mythic Essence in League of Legends

Given that Mythic Essence is a relatively new feature in League’s lifespan, there aren’t a lot of ways to get it. As the game progresses more avenues will become available, but here are all the ways you can obtain it at the moment:

10 Mythic Essence is granted every 50 levels after level 150

Hextech Chests have a 3.6% chance of dropping 10 Mythic Essence

have a 3.6% chance of dropping 10 Mythic Essence Masterwork Chests have a 4.2% chance of dropping 5 Mythic Essence

have a 4.2% chance of dropping 5 Mythic Essence Up to 25 Mythic Essence can be accrued by doing Milestone Missions during events You must have an Event Pass for Mythic Essence to drop

during events

Showcase and Masterwork Milestones will also grant Mythic Essence, but these release in the second phase of the Mythic store overhaul, so aren’t available just yet.

So that’s how League of Legends’ new Mythic Store works, as well as how to get Mythic Essence to spend on Prestige and Mythic skins.

Looking to dominate the Rift? Be sure to check out our other LoL guides:

Advertisement

How to get Prime Gaming loot | How to get Blue Essence | How to get Orange Essence | All League of Legends roles & best champions