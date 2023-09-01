League fans bewildered as devs explain “narrative importance” of Briar’s feet

Briar’s feet were a hot topic in the League community even before her official reveal, and that hasn’t changed after she was fully shown. However, the League community was taken aback by her feet being mentioned directly by devs in an explanation behind her concept art.

The discussion around Briar’s feet has been big enough to outshine her official reveal in many ways. Her leaked splash art sparked a debate in the community due to the prominence of her toes as to whether or not her being presented in that way was appropriate.

Though her full reveal has been well-received to the point of making people regret looking at the leaks, the conversation about her feet has carried on.

The League community was taken aback when her feet were mentioned directly in a developer blog as an important part of her character design.

League fans taken aback as devs mention Briar’s feet directly

Feet are an ever-popular topic in the gaming sphere. With streamers getting potentially banned for showing them on Twitch to an ongoing discussion around the prominence of Juri’s feet in Street Fighter 6, the topic never seems to get rest.

Briar was no exception. When her splash art was leaked, it was the very first thing players noticed about the latest League of Legends champion.

Now, even after the dust has settled and she’s been fully revealed, the foot discussion carries on. The fires have only been stoked by a dev blog that shows her grippers were a core part of her character design.

“Her face and expressions show a lot of her eagerness and excitement. But her feet and stance communicate her hesitance and trepidation on entering the human world. And then her hands – restrained at the wrists – show her inner hunger.” reads the dev blog.

A user in the replies pointed out that people often use their arms to express themselves. Seeing as Briar’s a bit tied up most of the time, having her feet show her personality makes a lot of sense. “When you talk to people, you use your hands to express yourself. She doesn’t have that luxury, so she uses her feet. It makes sense.”

Meanwhile, others used this as an opportunity to bash League’s lore team. “Briar’s feet have more lore than Shaco.”

As if that wasn’t enough, League’s social media accounts have been split on how they feel about the popularity of Briar’s feet.

The main LoL account has muted any mention of feet and toes, saying that users who keep tweeting Briar’s feet at them are “not seeing the gates”.

Meanwhile on League of Legends’ France account, they had Briar’s feet set to their header on Twitter for a brief time before taking it down a day later.

With developers acknowledging her grippers and the social media accounts warring as to whether or not they embrace the feet or stand against them, it doesn’t seem like the conversation around Briar’s feet is going to cool down any time soon.