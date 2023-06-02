Street Fighter 6 players grossed out by Juri’s “foot fetish” move set

Street Fighter 6 is finally here, but Juri players can’t get over the prominence of her feet in the game. Some players have even requested that she gets some shoes to conceal those grippers.

Overall, the release of Street Fighter 6 has been a resounding success. Dexerto gave the game a perfect score, critical acclaim that’s been matched by many other review outlets.

Fans of the series are high on the entry too, excited to get back to playing some old favorites as well as a number of fighters new to the series.

However, some Juri mains aren’t too happy with the direction her character has taken in the latest Street Fighter installment. Those who play her, but aren’t a fan of how prominent her feet are in all of her animations, are hoping that she’ll get some shoes – to the point where some PC players want to mod them in.

Street Fighter 6 players taken aback by Juri’s feet

Juri’s been in the Street Fighter series since Street Fighter IV, and she’s become a fan-favorite character regardless of her relative strength in comparison to the rest of the cast.

She’s been trending on Twitter since Street Fighter 6’s release, but not all the comments toward her have been praise.

“Pour one out for all the Juri mains who don’t like feet, they cranked it up to a million in this game,” one player said. Many of Juri’s animations involve her using her feet for gestures and actions that would normally be done with someone’s hands, and the majority of her poses and moves feature her feet right in the camera.

For those who don’t like feet or are just grossed out by them in general, it’s pushed them away from playing the character entirely. Even some long-time Juri players have decided to give other characters a shot in Street Fighter 6 over the prominence of her piggies.

Some players on PC have lamented the implementation of Denuvo and the fact that it makes modding much more difficult. If it weren’t so hard, they would have given Juri shoes themselves.

Meanwhile, many other players are just enjoying what Street Fighter 6 has done with their favorite character. There are even some Juri feet fancams out there.

That said, feet content doesn’t carry the same weight as other fetish content – something some Tik Tok users found out the hard way when a Chun-Li filter was getting some users banned due to having some explicit images hidden within the filter.