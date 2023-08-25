New League champ Briar causes community uproar amid fake foot cover-up

The splash art for Briar, League’s upcoming champion, was leaked before her release. Fans of the game immediately gravitated toward her feet, causing a massive divide in the community and spawning a fake image of of the feet being covered up.

Briar has been getting teased for a while up until her release, with most of her kit still under wraps until Riot decides to do a full reveal on her. However, her splash art has lived up to its name and made a splash on social media.

The leaked art shows Briar restrained in a weird set of shackles that resemble a weapon, sitting atop the corpse of what appears to be a Demacian soldier. However, one trait about the upcoming League of Legends character has caught people’s attention.

Briar’s feet have become a massive topic of discussion in the community, with many community members calling out those who have made forward comments toward her feet, especially considering her youthful appearance.

Briar’s leaked League splash art causes controversy

Out of all the things that have caused community uproar within League of Legends throughout its long history and dozens of playable characters, feet is a new one.

Yet Briar’s feet have been a massive topic of discussion amongst players, and not in a way that’s been overly civil.

Some immediately gravitated toward her feet, while others were disgusted by the response due to it being yet unknown whether or not the character is a minor considering Briar has a somewhat childlike appearance.

This led to a tweet circulating that covered up her feet, an edit that was convincing enough to fool people before it was revealed to be fabricated.

While fans of the game are excited to see what Briar’s kit has in store, this unexpected controversy ahead of her reveal has caused an uproar within the community that has yet to be addressed by Riot.