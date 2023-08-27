League fans heartbroken after Briar leaks ruin ‘best teaser ever’

League players looking forward to the newest champion’s reveal have had their excitement killed by all of it being leaked ahead of time, leaving them spoiled on the information hidden behind Riot’s excellent teasers.

Compare to League of Legends‘ early days where new champion releases were a dime a dozen, a new character being added is a rare event. Only 4-5 champions release per year, with every single one having their own soundtrack, teaser, and a full buildup to their release.

However, Briar arriving such a short time after Naafiri’s release has taken players by surprise. A surprise that’s been ruined due to her full kit and splash art being leaked ahead of time.

With champions being so rare, fans of the game are saddened by the fact that so much of Briar’s appearance and abilities have been spoiled for them. Especially considering how well-received the teaser content around her release is.

Briar leaks leave League fans disappointed

While Briar has been confirmed to be League’s next champion for months, only her name was known. Her release date, overall theme, and abilities were a complete mystery.

However, the leaks have been impossible to avoid. Between her feet causing a whole storm of controversy and her abilities getting compared to other champions, her kit and design are already a huge topic of conversation in the community.

Dumbs, a League of Legends content creator and community figure, called out leakers for ruining what could have been one of the best lead-ups to a champion release we’ve ever seen.

Upon opening the League client at the time of writing, players will see a tab marked ‘Forbidden’ that shows a row of prison cells with one at the end of the hall assumedly holding Briar.

Between the foreboding whistling and generally unsettling visuals, this would be something to get excited about if it weren’t for Briar’s entire kit getting released ahead of time.

“I’m actually so mad at the Briar leaks right now. We could have gotten one of the best teasers ever for a new champion.” Dumbs said with clear frustration. “Imagine if we didn’t get spoiled and they just dropped this.”

Dumbs community responded by claiming that he helped propagate the leaks himself, claims he’s since responded to.

ioki, another League content creator, chimed in on the issue. “Yeah the leaks were at least exciting at first years ago, but now it’s every single champion. It’s gotta stop.”

That said, there could still be some mystery to Briar’s reveal and the way she fits into the League of Legends universe. What Riot has in store remains to be seen.