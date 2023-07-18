League devs restrict Arena mode data collection to avoid a “stagnant meta”

Riot Games has introduced new restrictions on third-party sites that share data on League of Legends for the new Arena mode, saying that access to what the statistically “optimal” build is can ruin creativity.

The new mode, which drops on patch 13.14 as part of League’s massive new Soul Fighter event, promises to be a 2v2v2v2 mode where no run-through is the same. A big part of that will be the Augment system, where players unlock random upgrades for their champions throughout the game.

Article continues after ad

However, Riot will be limiting how much data can be shared about Augments and the Arena mode, including the win rate and game placement of specific Augments.

In the notes of the most recent patch, Riot explained that their philosophy behind this change was trying to create a more experimental feel to the mode, rather than one dominated by data-driven builds and win rates.

Riot changes third-party data policy to encourage Arena variety

In the patch notes, Riot Games said: “Arena is meant to be a game mode that encourages players to experiment and try new things. We believe it will be at its strongest when, through that experimentation, we can see significant meta shifts as the mode progresses.”

Article continues after ad

“We want to avoid a scenario where data points to a currently ‘optimal’ choice, since the sheer number of potential combinations of champions, items, and Augments is meant to force players to think on their feet as opposed to following a specific script.

“We know this is very different from how League has approached sharing data in the past, particularly around Summoner’s Rift. Our goal is for Arena to be a place for players to theorycraft and adjust the meta more naturally instead of focusing on raw win rate data.

Article continues after ad

“Raw win rate data can be misleading and can cause a stagnant meta in an unhealthy way that will likely make the game less enjoyable. We will still be sharing a healthy amount of data to allow players to inform themselves based on pick rates or subjective recommendations based on particular players’ perceptions or reads on the game state.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We don’t yet know what the Arena meta is going to look like, especially considering there are over 100 augments to be found in the game, but it sounds like Riot wants the event to stay fun and experimental.

Article continues after ad

The following data points are off-limits for third-party sites:

Augment win rates

Average game placement with selected Augments

Augment numbers based on data with the exception of popularity and pick rate

And, considering the mode doesn’t have runes and summoner spells, players will be left to their own devices to discover what works. It remains to be seen just how much data is available to go off of for players looking to up their game in the mode.

All that said, big figures in the League of Legends community like LS have done their best to get a read on the meta from what’s on the PBE so far.

Article continues after ad

His tierlists and theorycrafting around the mode have caused discourse in the community, with many arguing that “min-maxing” takes the fun out of the mode. LS, meanwhile, has argued that this is his way of having fun with the mode.

It remains to be seen if the League of Legends community can “solve” this game mode or if the devs get their wish for the meta to stay fluid.

For more news and updates about the upcoming Soul Fighter event, check out our full guide to all the new skins and game modes here.