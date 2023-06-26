What is Soul Fighter? Everything featured in massive new League of Legends event

Soul Fighter is one of Riot Games‘ largest events to date. It includes skins, game modes and features across several different games.

Soul Fighter will bring new content to League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. Whichever way you enjoy the word of Runeterra, there will be a way for you to experience Soul Fighter’s content. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Soul Fighter?

Soul Fighter is themed around fighting games, with Riot describing it as a “tribute to the fighting game genre, taking inspiration from the deep emotional resonance and unique character moments from fighting games and anime tournament arcs”.

Article continues after ad

What are the new game modes?

In line with the theme of a fighting game, Soul Fighter is going to bring a new game mode to League of Legends: Arena. In Arena games, four teams of two players each fight one another in rotating combat rounds.

After each round of combat, they will power up with unique Augments until only one team is left standing. Combat takes place on four different battlefields which vary in size, terrain density, and theme.

The new Darkin champion, Naafiri, will also be launching with the event.

Article continues after ad

For those of you playing League of Legends on PC, the client will also have a new game: the Tournament of Souls.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Players will take on the role of Samira and gain Reputation by playing games of League, which in turn allows them to face new opponents and unlock new abilities for Samira to progress further in the tournament.

The objective of the tournament is to defeat all ten opponent champions and become its new champion. Players can claim rewards after each victory and can unlock the Story and Expert difficulty levels, each with differing levels of challenge for players of all levels of skill and time commitment.

Article continues after ad

Which champions get Soul Fighter Skins?

In League of Legends, the champions getting Soul Fighter skins are: Samira, Viego, Naafiri, Shaco, Pyke, Sett, Lux, Jhin, Gwen, and Evelynn. Pyke and Shaco are also getting prestige versions.

In Legends of Runeterra, the champions getting Soul Fighter skins are: Nidalee, Viego, Sett, Samira, Jhin, Gwen, Pyke, and Evelynn.