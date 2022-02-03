LCS 2022 Spring: Team Liquid emerge as early faves after Lock In victory

LCS 2022 Spring is here, with all ten North American League of Legends teams battling for the region’s famed domestic crown and just a single illustrious spot at the Mid-Season Invitational. Here’s everything you need to know.

Team Liquid shape as early Spring faves

Reigning champs 100 Thieves need Lock In bounce-back

All eyes on Cloud9, TSM’s new import lineups

North American League of Legends rolls on for 2022, following Team Liquid’s decisive statement victory in the preseason Lock In tournament across January.

For many, the 2022 season is shaping as one of the most exciting yet in the LCS. Evil Geniuses have built around two incredible domestic talents, DIG shocked many in the preseason, Cloud9 and TSM have loaded up on imports, and six-time champ Bjergsen is back.

It’s a good year to be an NA League fan.

LCS 2022 Spring begins February 5. Here are all the details you need to know, including the competition’s start date, team lineups, results, standings, and more.

LCS 2022 Spring streams

The official broadcast for LCS Spring will go live on the league’s main Twitch channel once the first matchday begins. The same game stream can be accessed on YouTube on the LCS channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website, both of which will go live simultaneously.

All three streams will go live around 12pm PDT on Saturday, February 5.

LCS 2022 Spring standings

Below are how each team places in the current standings. This will be updated once the opening round of play has been penned into the record books.

Placement Team Record 1 100 Thieves 0-0 2 Cloud9 0-0 3 Counter Logic Gaming 0-0 3 Dignitas 0-0 3 Evil Geniuses 0-0 6 FlyQuest 0-0 7 Golden Guardians 0-0 8 Immortals 0-0 9 Team Liquid 0-0 10 TSM 0-0

LCS 2022 Spring schedule & results

The opening round of matches will begin on Saturday, February 5. Each team will play opponents twice throughout the eight-week regular season. There will be two Super Weeks hosted in rounds 4 and 8.

The top six teams will then contest Spring Playoffs in April.

Week 1 — (Saturday Feb 5 — Sunday, Feb 6)

Date Match PT ET BST Feb 5 TSM vs Evil Geniuses 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM FlyQuest vs CLG 2.30PM 5.30PM 10.30PM Team Liquid vs 100 Thieves 3.30PM 6.30PM 11.30PAM Golden Guardians vs C9 4.30PM 7.30PM 12.30AM Immortals vs Dignitas 5.30PM 8.30PM 1.30AM Feb 6 CLG vs 100 Thieves 12.30PM 3.30PM 8.30PM TSM vs Dignitas 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 2.30PM 5.30PM 10.30PM Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest 3.30PM 6.30PM 11.30PM Immortals vs Team Liquid 4.30PM 7.30PM 12.30AM

Week 2 — (Saturday, Feb 12 ⁠— Sunday, Feb 13)

Date Match PT ET BST Feb 12 Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM Immortals vs 100 Thieves 2.30PM 5.30PM 10.30PM Team Liquid vs C9 3.30PM 6.30PM 11.30PAM Golden Guardians vs CLG 4.30PM 7.30PM 12.30AM TSM vs FlyQuest 5.30PM 8.30PM 1.30AM Feb 13 Immortals vs C9 12.30PM 3.30PM 8.30PM TSM vs Golden Guardians 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves 2.30PM 5.30PM 10.30PM Team Liquid vs FlyQuest 3.30PM 6.30PM 11.30PM Dignitas vs CLG 4.30PM 7.30PM 12.30AM

LCS 2022 Lock In teams

All ten competing LCS teams have now submitted their regular season lineups, with the roster lock for the competition coming at the end of Lock In’s finals.