LCS 2022 Spring: Team Liquid emerge as early faves after Lock In victory

LCS 2022 Spring is here, with all ten North American League of Legends teams battling for the region’s famed domestic crown and just a single illustrious spot at the Mid-Season Invitational. Here’s everything you need to know.
- Team Liquid shape as early Spring faves
- Reigning champs 100 Thieves need Lock In bounce-back
- All eyes on Cloud9, TSM’s new import lineups
North American League of Legends rolls on for 2022, following Team Liquid’s decisive statement victory in the preseason Lock In tournament across January.
For many, the 2022 season is shaping as one of the most exciting yet in the LCS. Evil Geniuses have built around two incredible domestic talents, DIG shocked many in the preseason, Cloud9 and TSM have loaded up on imports, and six-time champ Bjergsen is back.
It’s a good year to be an NA League fan.
LCS 2022 Spring begins February 5. Here are all the details you need to know, including the competition’s start date, team lineups, results, standings, and more.
LCS 2022 Spring streams
The official broadcast for LCS Spring will go live on the league’s main Twitch channel once the first matchday begins. The same game stream can be accessed on YouTube on the LCS channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website, both of which will go live simultaneously.
All three streams will go live around 12pm PDT on Saturday, February 5.
LCS 2022 Spring standings
Below are how each team places in the current standings. This will be updated once the opening round of play has been penned into the record books.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|100 Thieves
|0-0
|2
|Cloud9
|0-0
|3
|Counter Logic Gaming
|0-0
|3
|Dignitas
|0-0
|3
|Evil Geniuses
|0-0
|6
|FlyQuest
|0-0
|7
|Golden Guardians
|0-0
|8
|Immortals
|0-0
|9
|Team Liquid
|0-0
|10
|TSM
|0-0
LCS 2022 Spring schedule & results
The opening round of matches will begin on Saturday, February 5. Each team will play opponents twice throughout the eight-week regular season. There will be two Super Weeks hosted in rounds 4 and 8.
The top six teams will then contest Spring Playoffs in April.
Week 1 — (Saturday Feb 5 — Sunday, Feb 6)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Feb 5
|TSM vs Evil Geniuses
|1.30PM
|4.30PM
|9.30PM
|FlyQuest vs CLG
|2.30PM
|5.30PM
|10.30PM
|Team Liquid vs 100 Thieves
|3.30PM
|6.30PM
|11.30PAM
|Golden Guardians vs C9
|4.30PM
|7.30PM
|12.30AM
|Immortals vs Dignitas
|5.30PM
|8.30PM
|1.30AM
|Feb 6
|CLG vs 100 Thieves
|12.30PM
|3.30PM
|8.30PM
|TSM vs Dignitas
|1.30PM
|4.30PM
|9.30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9
|2.30PM
|5.30PM
|10.30PM
|Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest
|3.30PM
|6.30PM
|11.30PM
|Immortals vs Team Liquid
|4.30PM
|7.30PM
|12.30AM
Week 2 — (Saturday, Feb 12 — Sunday, Feb 13)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Feb 12
|Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas
|1.30PM
|4.30PM
|9.30PM
|Immortals vs 100 Thieves
|2.30PM
|5.30PM
|10.30PM
|Team Liquid vs C9
|3.30PM
|6.30PM
|11.30PAM
|Golden Guardians vs CLG
|4.30PM
|7.30PM
|12.30AM
|TSM vs FlyQuest
|5.30PM
|8.30PM
|1.30AM
|Feb 13
|Immortals vs C9
|12.30PM
|3.30PM
|8.30PM
|TSM vs Golden Guardians
|1.30PM
|4.30PM
|9.30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves
|2.30PM
|5.30PM
|10.30PM
|Team Liquid vs FlyQuest
|3.30PM
|6.30PM
|11.30PM
|Dignitas vs CLG
|4.30PM
|7.30PM
|12.30AM
LCS 2022 Lock In teams
All ten competing LCS teams have now submitted their regular season lineups, with the roster lock for the competition coming at the end of Lock In’s finals.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday/Tenacity
|Closer
|Abbedagge
|FBI
|Huhi
|Cloud9
|Summit
|Blaber
|Fudge
|Berserker
|Winsome/Isles
|CLG
|Jenkins
|Contractz
|Palafox
|Luger
|Poome
|Dignitas
|FakeGod
|River
|Blue
|Neo
|Biofrost
|Evil Geniuses
|Impact
|Inspired
|Jojopyun
|Danny
|Vulcan
|FlyQuest
|Kumo
|Josedeodo
|Toucouille
|Johnsun
|Aphromoo
|Golden Guardians
|Licorice
|Pridestalkr
|Ablazeolive
|Lost
|Olleh
|Immortals
|Revenge
|Xerxe
|PowerOfEvil
|WildTurtle
|Destiny
|Team Liquid
|Bwipo
|Santorin
|Bjergsen
|Hans Sama
|CoreJJ
|TSM
|Huni
|Spica
|Keaiduo
|Tactical
|Shenyi