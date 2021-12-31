How to watch LCS 2022 Lock In: start date, schedule, streams, teams

The LCS is back, starting with the preseason Lock In tournament in January ⁠— here’s everything you need to know about the first North American event of the 2022 competitive calendar, including teams, streams, schedule, and more.

Team Liquid shape as preseason faves

100 Thieves enter Lock In as reigning LCS champs

All eyes on C9, TSM’s import-heavy lineups

The preseason LCS Lock In tournament is finally here, and that means North American League of Legends is back underway for another competitive year.

NA’s most recent representative trio ⁠— TL, C9, and 100 Thieves ⁠— failed to make a major splash at Worlds in Iceland last season, and return to the domestic arena looking to make up for their international failings. Behind them waiting Evil Geniuses and TSM, both of whom missed Worlds entirely.

Lock In is a chance to wash all that away though.

The preseason event begins on Friday, January 14, and will see all ten LCS orgs duke it out for the year’s first silverware. Here’s everything you need to know.

LCS 2022 Lock In streams

The official broadcast for the preseason LCS event will go live on the league’s Twitch channel below once the first matchday begins. The same stream can also be accessed on YouTube on the LCS channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website.

All three streams will go live around 12pm PDT on Friday, January 14.

LCS 2022 Lock In groups

The North American preseason Lock In tournament sees the league’s ten franchised teams split into two five-org groups. They then play a single round-robin to eliminate one team from each group and determine knockout seedings.

Here’s the group draws:

Group A ⁠— 100 Thieves, Cloud9, TSM, FlyQuest, Golden Guardians

Group B ⁠— Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, Immortals, CLG, Dignitas

LCS 2022 Lock In schedule & results

The opening round of matches take place on Friday, January 14. Riot has yet to reveal the Lock In scheduling, but we will update this article as soon as they do.

LCS 2022 Lock In teams

All ten competing LCS teams have now submitted their starting Lock In lineups, though some teams may field Academy players in the preseason event too.