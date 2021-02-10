Logo
Josedeodo aiming high with FlyQuest in 2021: “I didn’t come here to be 7th or 8th”

Published: 10/Feb/2021 5:19

by Alan Bernal
Josedeodo flyquest lla lcs
LLA

FlyQuest LCS

Argentine jungler Brandon ‘Josedeodo’ Villegas isn’t settling for mediocrity in the 2021 Spring LCS season. He tells Dexerto that FlyQuest can be a strong competitor in the league, and thinks they’re quickly getting there.

FlyQuest is pegged as a hopeful middle-of-the-pack team in most preseason power rankings. It’s a fair assessment of the team that has promising young talent along with top lane legend Eric ‘Licorice’ Ritchie.

But the same could be said about most teams in the LCS this season, with only the top-four teams, including 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and Team Liquid, showing signs of consistency early on.

The season is young, but FlyQuest has already wet their feet against great competition like EG and Liquid. While they lost both encounters to end Week 1 tied for fifth at 1-2, the 20-year-old jungler is soaking in every match for all they’re worth.

Flyquest 2021 lcs roster
FlyQuest
FlyQuest’s LCS 2021 roster is a complete overhaul from the squad that went to Worlds 2020.

“We still have to improve,” he said to Dexerto. “When you’re a new team you expect these losses that aren’t bad, but give you an opportunity to improve. When you’re in a stage game, it gives you more vision [of where we’re FLY’s at] and more opportunities to improve from this game.”

FlyQuest focus on rebuilding after Worlds 2020

After his exciting Worlds 2020 campaign with Liga Latinoamérica (LLA) 2020 Champions Rainbow7, Josedeodo’s cross-region transfer to the LCS was especially exciting.

But the the team’s subsequent roster shuffle left FLY without their promising core of mid laner Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage (TSM), support Lee ‘IgNar’ Dong-geun (Evil Geniuses), and ADC Jason ‘WildTurtle’ Tran (CLG).

Instead, FlyQuest shifted gears. They created a team of young NA talent around Josedeodo, including Johnson ‘Johnsun’ Nguyen (22), Cristian ‘Palafox’ Palafox (21), David ‘Diamond’ Bérubé (24), and veteran Licorice (23).

josedeodo
Josedeodo Instagram
Josedeodo is one of Latin America’s first imports into the LCS.

“As a team, we have really good individuals. Even though on the stage, we don’t show up for now,” the jungler said of FLY’s first outings. The team’s only win so far is against Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg’s TSM.

In his LCS opener, Licorice went 5/4/3 on Camille while giving out 350 damage per minute with a 336 gold difference in 10 minutes, according to LoL Stats. Johnsun has a top-five K/D/A in the league through three games at 8.3, per data from Oracle’s Elixir.

Josedeodo is in a seven-way tie for third in First Blood takes at 67%, which translates to two games of their three played so far.

Going by what they’ve shown on the Rift, this team is still figuring themselves out. But in the meantime, they can rely on their individuals to pull the slack while they gel throughout the season.

Josedeodo playing for Rainbow7 at Worlds 2020
David Lee for Riot Games
Josedeodo is bringing the same flair to the LCS that he showed at Worlds 2020.

Josedeodo flying the flag for Latin America

But Josedeodo didn’t become the first LATAM player to transfer into a major region just to slip into the shadows of the teams with bigger names and deeper budgets.

“I want to be the best in the league,” he said. “I didn’t leave the LATAM scene and come here to be 7th place, 8th place, or just to be like a runner-up.

“I feel like our roster is really good, and FlyQuest [fans] are also expecting things from us… I feel like our objective is always to win the league, even though people might see other teams better. We all agree, at FlyQuest, we can do a pretty nice job and we can do better than all of them.”

He’s not the only one with something left to prove. It seems like forever since the league was singing the praises of American top laner, Licorice.

In 2018 he was promoted from C9’s academy team to replace 2013 World Champion Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young role in the starting lineup. That was the start of an amazing 2018 run with Cloud9 which took the team from last place in the LCS to an eventual 4th-place finish at Worlds.

That was the highest any NA teams had ever finished at Worlds.

cloud9 worlds 2018 sneaky licorice svenskeren blaber zeyzal
Riot Games
Licorice can still play at his 2018 levels, but now he’s out to prove it.

But since he was traded away from C9, there’s been a shadow cast on him too. Now, he’s out to silence the haters who think he’s washed up and “prove them wrong” with the new team he’s now tasked to lead.

This FlyQuest team is young, talented, and hungry. They have players with something to prove and long-term goals they want to crush.

“I think we’re doing a pretty nice job, obviously we can do better. Always,” Josedeodo said. “But I feel like we’re catching up really fast to the best teams… As a personal objective, I want to win the league.

“We are going to get better.”

FlyQuest go up against 100 Thieves to kick off Week 2 of LCS Spring 2021 on February 12.

Published: 9/Feb/2021 23:17 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 0:00

by Albert Petrosyan
Royal Ravens / CDL

Call of Duty League Parasite

The London Royal Ravens have rolled the dice with their new CDL signing, Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte, but the pressure is on the World Champion veteran to make an instant impact if his professional Call of Duty career is to be revived.

Considered to be one of the more outspoken and controversial figures in the competitive Call of Duty scene, Haggy, as he’s affectionately called, has had a long and turbulent career that’s seen him represent over 40 teams and organizations.

And while your opinion of him can be what it may, there’s no denying that he has achieved plenty of great things over the past decade, most prestigious of all being the 2013 World Championship with Fariko Impact.

But fast-forward to today and the 26-year-old is far from the prominent force he was back in the early-to-mid-2010s. Once a star, Parasite found himself out of the pro scene for much of the past several years, until signing with the London Royal Ravens on February 9.

London’s Royal gamble on Parasite

Even with it being out of necessity, the Royal Ravens’ decision to bring Parasite on board is an interesting one. They had other options to choose from but ultimately decided to go with someone who, frankly, is a bit of a wild card both in and out of the game.

Yes, Duarte is a World Champion with lots of experience, but since leaving Complexity back in March of 2016, he’s had just five months of officially being a “pro” over the past four years.

Parasite in 2013
Red Bull
The peak of Parasite’s career came in 2013, when he won the CoD World Championship with Fariko.

But it’s not his skill that’s been under question as much as his personality and public image – which has been a controversial one over the years. While some in the CoD community have enjoyed his way of doing things, the pro scene has been a lot less forgiving.

Inflammatory tweets about other pros, relentless trash-talk at events, and heated confrontations with teammates on stream have all played their part in Haggy having to bounce around from team to team for most of his career.

After he couldn’t land on a CDL team, Parasite led a belligerent campaign complaining about it on Twitter, criticizing how the pro rosters were being constructed and accusing players of preferring their own friends over more talented options.

This didn’t do much to alter the negative perception that fans and his own peers held; what also didn’t help was him getting dropped from one of his Challengers teams last year after it shockingly became public that he had messaged a teammate’s girlfriend in the middle of a tournament.

The Royal Ravens knew all of this before they signed him and were aware of the kind of attention he might bring to their team, so now only time will tell whether or not their gamble will pay off.

Watch now: The most hated Call of Duty player – Parasite Documentary

Is this Parasite’s last chance in the CDL?

Parasite won’t have too much time to make an impact with the Royal Ravens, who signed him to a two-week contract as a fill-in for Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris, who’s facing issues getting to the United States due to the current traveling restrictions.

Not many of the highest-tier amateur players would be willing to take such a deal, considering that it would separate them from their own Challengers teams without any guarantee that they’ll have a spot after the two weeks.

Duarte will have only the first two events of the season to showcase his talents to the rest of the league, to prove that he still has what it takes to contribute to a winning effort while also not being the nuisance that some have claimed him to be in the past.

If he is able to play well and help the Royal Ravens succeed without being involved in any controversies, then perhaps there is a future for him in the pro ranks after all. There are still three teams (ROKKR, Legion, Surge) that haven’t signed a substitute yet, so he could be an option if those franchises are impressed with what they see.

Furthermore, if Zer0 isn’t able to travel to the States anytime soon, London could opt to keep Haggy on board for a longer spell – and who knows what might happen then. Not to mention, not every starter’s job is secure, so if there are any roster shuffles in the near future, his name could pop up as a potential replacement.

Parasite interviewing with Dexerto
Dexerto
Parasite said he felt “overlooked” during the 2020 CDL season after winning a couple of Challengers events.

However, all that changes if he fails to produce the goods and isn’t successful, or perhaps controversy rears its ugly head at him again, as that very well could be the final nail in the coffin of his professional career.

CDL franchises had all avoided Parasite prior to just now, for one reason or another, so not only does he have to meet expectations over the next two weeks, but also surpass them. If he gives others even one more reason not to look his way when recruiting players, then it’s hard to imagine how or why any CDL team would want him at that point, judging by how they’ve regarded him in the past.

It’s hard enough having to outshine established competitors and ambitious up-and-comers, but when you have to battle your own reputation, that’s when achieving success becomes an even more uphill battle.

After years of struggling to make it back to the pinnacle of CoD esports, this is a golden opportunity to make a name for himself again, not as an exciting new prospect but as a wily veteran who has rediscovered his groove while also shedding the dead weight of past issues. The chance is there, now Parasite has to just make the most of it.