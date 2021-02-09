Logo
Vulcan believes Cloud9 can “really abuse” their LCS rivals

Published: 9/Feb/2021 3:49 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 5:10

by Alan Bernal
Oshin Tudayan / Riot Games

Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme is looking forward to reaching Cloud9’s potential this year. The 21-year-old Canadian is already seeing C9 “really abuse” most teams in the LCS, and he’s not convinced they’re anywhere near their ceiling yet.

From Lock In to Week 1 of the Spring Split, we’re already seeing the different shades of Cloud9 as they adjust to Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković in the mid lane. Some days will look great, some days Perkz will go 4/7/2 on Yone.

Regardless, Vulcan and the rest of Cloud9 are going to play through their mid lane a lot this year. After a blockbuster buyout pried Perkz away from the G2 army, C9 expects the superstar talent to demand a lot of attention on the Rift.

Admittedly, it’s been a work-in-progress.

But LCS teams don’t have the best track record with the macro game, so refining their synergy is what’s ultimately going to separate the three-time LCS champs from the rest of the pack. Luckily, Vulcan and co. have a head start.

Cloud9 YouTube
Perkz wants to be the difference-maker for Cloud9’s post-season fortunes.

“[Cloud9] has a lot of built-in synergy from last year with [Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang and Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen], so we’re able to bring that into this year,” Vulcan told Dexerto. C9 already has their foundation built, but adding someone as impactful as Perkz will naturally come with its growing pains.

“At first we were pretty bad at playing around Perkz, because he’s a very different player than Nisqy, obviously. Whereas Nisqy was always willing to sacrifice for the team and reserved about what he wants or needs, Perkz is [more direct.]

“‘Alright, you path mid no matter what… I need you here doing this,’” Vulcan recalled what Perkz would say. Perkz is very straightforward about the plays he wants.

But margins and windows-of-opportunity get really tight in League. And C9’s first outing, a 45-minute loss to Evil Geniuses, in the LCS Lock In event showed just how bad ego or miscommunication can make this team look.

The very next day, the team retreated to a standard draft and demolished FlyQuest in 23 minutes. Their longest game of Lock In was followed by C9’s shortest game of that same event.

Cloud9 YouTube
Vulcan and Perkz are still building that championship-level synergy they’ll need to beat orgs like Team Liquid.

Vulcan knows that a lot of the teams in the LCS are really vulnerable. He was just short of calling some of them ‘dysfunctional,’ but he meant teams weren’t always on the same page when it matters the most.

That’s something Vulcan can somewhat relate to.

“Perkz doesn’t really need to call me [over] like his little dog anymore,” Vulcan said with a smile. “I can read his mind where I know what he wants and I learned to play around him better.

“That synergy is helping because a lot of the teams are – the word that comes to mind is ‘dysfunctional,’ but that’s not really what I mean – they’re not on the same page all the time, so if you are, you can really abuse these NA teams.”

Cloud9 have started the 2021 LCS Spring Split with a perfect 3-0 weekend. All three matchups, one of which was against storied-rivals TSM, were convincing wins that each took a hair longer than 30 minutes or less to complete.

Cloud9 YouTube
Perkz and the rest of Cloud9 are still finding their form.

C9 has been playing through their power spikes to give Perkz and Blaber a lot of agency on the map. That’s translated to priority all across the Rift, giving C9 a 100% rating on First Blood, First Baron, and first Dragon take through three games.

They have a league-high of 62 kills notched so far and have closed out Week 1’s matches with the fastest average game time at 28.6 minutes, according to data by Oracle’s Elixir. They’re winning the games they’re supposed to be winning, and they’re doing it with finesse.

With just a few months of practice under their belt, this five-man roster still expects to trend upward even though they’re one of the last two undefeated teams in the league – 100 Thieves being the other.

Perkz and Blaber can match each other’s aggression. Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami is starting to activate in the top lane. While the rest of the team is carrying Zven is always farming to be a late-game closer. And Vulcan is there to facilitate every play as it’s needed.

In their current form, fans can expect C9 to make quick work out of most teams in the LCS. But there’s still a lot of work to do, and Vulcan doesn’t want to lose sight of that lest it comes back to bite them in the ass.

“We’re going to try to keep improving even though the competition might not be the greatest,” Vulcan said about the 2021 campaign in the lead up to Worlds. “We’re going to keep focusing on ourself and making it to [Worlds].

“I don’t want to say we’re going to go no matter what, cause I had that mentality last year and it ended biting us in the ass, so just focus game-by-game.”

Cloud9 YouTube
Vulcan is taking it one step at a time until C9 can make it back to Worlds.

The LCS is, so far, following suit to pre-season expectations where Cloud9 and a few other teams would stand above the rest. But of course, games are going to get harder and championship contenders, like Team Liquid, are only going to get better.

Vulcan let a tinge of excitement escape his steely demeanor discussing C9’s experimental style in scrims. They’ve been trying out different things in practice to see what could translate on the big stage; sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

But it sounds like LCS fans are going to be in for a treat once they start clicking.

Cloud9 face-off Evil Geniuses next on February 12 at 5 PM PST, then it’s a battle of the top teams versus 100 Thieves on February 13 at 2 PM PST.

Call of Duty

CDL Challengers Elite Season 1: schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 9/Feb/2021 4:26 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 5:05

by Brad Norton
Activision

Call of Duty Challengers Elite is a brand new system for 2021 that aims to push the best amateur teams against one another in a seasonal format. From how you can tune in to a rundown on every team, here’s all there is to know.

  • Most significant Challengers events of the year.
  • $50,000 up for grabs across both North America and Europe.
  • Eight best teams in each region competing in a round-robin format.

Outside of the regular Challengers Cup events, there’s far more competition for amateur teams in 2021. The new Elite seasons bring the top eight teams together in NA and EU for an ultimate showdown.

$50,000 is on the line, along with a huge pile of Pro Points to help with seeding in future tournaments. There are three intense weeks of action to look forward to and we’ve got the complete rundown below.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Stream

The Challengers Elite matches will be streamed live on a brand new channel. Activision has put together a dedicated hub for the amateur scene with broadcasts going out on the Call of Duty Challengers YouTube channel.

Not every game will make it onto this broadcast. However, every team is guaranteed to be on stream at least once, regardless of wins and losses.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Schedule

The first Challengers Elite Stage spans three weeks of action with eight games played each day. This means each squad will be competing twice on each day of action.

EU and NA are both set to kick off on February 9. Below is a complete rundown on every matchup from week one of season one.

Europe – Week One: Tuesday, February 9.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10)
Gangsterz vs Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
House Tarth vs Obtained Esports 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G vs Rams 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Connect 4 vs Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team Singularity vs Orgless 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Connect 4 v Rams 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
House Tarth vs Gangsterz 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Team 3G vs Obtained Esports 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Europe – Week One: Wednesday, February 10.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11)
House Tarth vs Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Obtained Esports vs Rams 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G vs Gangsterz 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Connect 4 vs Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G vs Orgless 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Rams vs Team Singularity 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
House Tarth vs Connect 4 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Gangsterz vs Obtained Esports 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

North America – Week One: Tuesday, February 9.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10)
Mr. Mid Maps vs UT Crew 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
WestR vs Built By Gamers 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Team Zed vs Subliners Academy 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Mocky Mocky vs HYXR 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
HYXR vs UT Crew 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Mocky Mocky vs Subliners Academy 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
WestR vs Mr. Mid Maps 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Team Zed vs Built By Gamers 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM

Europe – Week One: Wednesday, February 10.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11)
WestR vs HYXR 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Built By Gamers vs Subliners Academy 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Team Zed vs Mr. Mid Maps 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Mocky Mocky vs UT Crew 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Team Zed vs UT Crew 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Subliners Academy vs HYXR 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
WestR vs Mocky Mocky 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Mr. Mid Maps vs Built By Gamers 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Format

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: $50,000 per region
  • Pro points: 49,000 per region
  • At the end of the regular season:
    • 8th-7th are relegated.
    • 3rd-6th compete in Knockout Bracket (5th-6th are also relegated. 3rd-4th advance to Playoff Bracket).
    • 1st-4th compete in Playoff Bracket.
    • 1st-2nd retain spot for Stage 2.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Teams & Players

There are 16 teams competing in the first Stage of Challengers Elite. Eight teams across North America and eight across Europe.

You can find the full list of every lineup below.

North America

Team Roster
Built By Gamers GodRx, KiSMET, Pandur, Pentagrxm
HYXR Mayhem, Proto, Xotic, Zinx
Mocky Mocky Cells, hollow, Jimbo, Sibilants
Mr. Mid Maps Decemate, Drazah, FeLo, Nagafen
Subliners Academy GloFrosty, PROLUTE, Saints, Spart
Team Zed Denz, Jurd, Tay, Zed
UT Crew Jintroid, Phantomz, Wrecks, Yeez
WestR GRVTY, PaulEhx, Venom, Zaptius

Europe

Team Roster
Connect 4 Dqvee, Joee, Linney, Nolson
Gangsterz Henry, HyDra, Keza, Wailers
House Tarth Afro, Defrag, Gismo, Weeman
Obtained Esports BBConor, Callum, Chain, Hicksy
Orgless Harry, Joshh, Nastie, Vortex
Rams endviaN, JurNii, Lucky, Mettalz
Team 3G Aroma, Disarray, genesis, Niall
Team Singularity Bidz, Denza, detain, maple