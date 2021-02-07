Logo
The Secret Ingredient That Makes Team Liquid LoL’s Team to Beat

Published: 7/Feb/2021 0:38

by Bill Cooney
Team Liquid LoL

Team Liquid is headed into the Spring 2021 Split as the team to beat in North American League of Legends esports, after winning the LCS Lock In 2021 tournament to start the year. 

The 2021 LCS Lock In was a great way to get a preview of each of the League’s teams before heading into actual play, especially after a manic offseason of roster shuffles, and an overhaul to LCS.

While there might be plenty of fresh faces on teams this year, they’ll all still have to get past Liquid’s Jo CoreJJ’ Yong-in for a warm welcome to the North American scene.

CoreJJ (right) has been a constant force on the TL roster since joining in 2018.

Another standout performance during Lock In came from Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen, who’s boldly claimed that with Søren Bjergsen’ Bjerg out of the NA picture, he’s now the best Midlaner in the region.

Some of Liquid’s biggest competition though might come from Cloud9, who gave them a good run in the final BO5 to end out the Lock In. While Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen and Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme did perform well in bot lane, it wasn’t enough to swing the match in their favor.

Looking at how the team as it stands right now has performed so far, TL might just have all the needed ingredients to make something special happen during the 2021 Season.

LEC 2021 Spring Split: G2 goes down to Fnatic

Published: 6/Feb/2021 20:10 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 23:02

by Isaac McIntyre
LEC 2021 Spring Split is here! Ten world-class League of Legends lineups battle it out for a spot in the Spring Playoffs, and a chance to be crowned kings of Europe. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop.

  • Schalke 04 open against Astralis tomorrow.
  • Fnatic manage to close out a tight game vs G2.
  • Astralis mount under pressure, lose vs Rogue.

The League of Legends European Championship is back, and it’s expected to be as exciting, whacky, and competitive as ever. Throughout the course of the eight-week season (January 22 to March 14), ten teams will compete for a spot in the Spring Playoffs.

There’s €200,000 on the line, as well as the illustrious chance to represent Europe at the Mid-Season Invitational. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.

LEC 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LEC streams live on Twitch, the league’s new dedicated YouTube channel, and lolesports.com. Miss the action? Catch-up on all three platforms within 24 hours.

LEC 2021 Spring Split: Results & schedule

Below are the schedule & results for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the previous week’s results.

Week 3 schedule (February 5 – February 6)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
February 5 Misfits 0-1 Excel Esports 5pm 9am 12pm
MAD Lions 0-1 SK Gaming 6pm 10am 1pm
Vitality 0-1 G2 Esports 7pm 11am 2pm
Schalke 04 1-0 Rogue 8pm 12pm 3pm
Fnatic 1-0 Astralis 9pm 1pm 4pm
February 6 Excel Esports 1 – 0 SK Gaming 4pm 8am 11am
Schalke 04 1 – 0 Misfits 5pm 9am 12pm
Vitality 0 – 1 MAD Lions 6pm 10am 1pm
Rogue 1 – 0 Astralis 7pm 11am 2pm
G2 Esports 0 – 1 Fnatic 8pm 12pm 3pm

Week 2 schedule (January 29 – January 30)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
January 29 MAD Lions 1-0 Excel Esports 5pm 9am 12pm
Schalke 04 1-0 SK Gaming 6pm 10am 1pm
G2 Esports 1-0 Astralis 7pm 11am 2pm
Misfits 0-1 Rogue 8pm 12pm 3pm
Vitality 0-1 Fnatic 9pm 1pm 4pm
January 30 Excel Esports 1-0 Astralis 4pm 8am 11am
Vitality 0-1 Rogue 5pm 9am 12pm
Misfits 0-1 SK Gaming 6pm 10am 1pm
Schalke 04 1-0 G2 Esports 7pm 11am 2pm
Fnatic 0-1 MAD Lions 8pm 12pm 3pm

Week 1 results (January 22 – January 24)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
January 22 G2 Esports 1-0 MAD Lions 5pm 9am 12pm
Astralis 0-1 SK Gaming 6pm 10am 1pm
Rogue 1-0 Excel Esports 7pm 11am 2pm
Vitality 0-1 Schalke 04 8pm 12pm 3pm
Misfits 1-0 Fnatic 9pm 1pm 4pm
January 23 Schalke 04 0-1 Excel Esports 4pm 8am 11am
Vitality 1-0 Misfits 5pm 9am 12pm
MAD Lions 1-0 Astralis 6pm 10am 1pm
G2 Esports 1-0 SK Gaming 7pm 11am 2pm
Fnatic 0-1 Rogue 8pm 12pm 3pm
January 24 Astralis 1-0 Vitality 4pm 8am 11am
Rogue 1-0 SK Gaming 5pm 9am 12pm
Misfits 1-0 MAD Lions 6pm 10am 1pm
Fnatic 1-0 Schalke 04 7pm 11am 2pm
Excel Esports 0-1 G2 Esports 8pm 12pm 3pm

LEC 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below are how each team places in the current standings. This will be updated once the opening round of play has been penned into the record books.

Placement Team Record
1 Rogue 6 – 1
2 G2 Esports 5 – 2
2 FC Schalke 04 5 – 2
3 Excel Esports 4 – 3
3 MAD Lions 4 – 3
3 Fnatic 4 – 3
7 SK Gaming 3 – 4
8 Misfits Gaming 2 – 5
9 Astralis 1 – 6
9 Team Vitality 1 – 6

LEC 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Astralis WhiteKnight Zanzarah Nukeduck Jeskla promisq
Excel Esports Kryze Dan Czekolad Patrik Tore
FC Schalke 04 Broken Blade Gilius Abbedagge Neon LIMIT
Fnatic Bwipo Selfmade Nisqy Upset Hylissang
G2 Esports Wunder Jankos Caps Rekkles Mixkyx
MAD Lions Armut Elyoya Humanoid Crazzy Kaiser
Misfits Gaming Agresivoo/HiRit Razork Vetheo Kobbe denyk/Vander
Rogue Odoamne Inspired Larssen Hans Sama Trymbi
SK Gaming Jenax TynX Blue Jezu Treatz
Team Vitality Szygenda Skeanz Milica Comp Labrov