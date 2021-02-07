The Secret Ingredient That Makes Team Liquid LoL’s Team to Beat

Some of Liquid’s biggest competition though might come from Cloud9, who gave them a good run in the final BO5 to end out the Lock In. While Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen and Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme did perform well in bot lane, it wasn’t enough to swing the match in their favor.
Looking at how the team as it stands right now has performed so far, TL might just have all the needed ingredients to make something special happen during the 2021 Season.
LEC 2021 Spring Split is here! Ten world-class League of Legends lineups battle it out for a spot in the Spring Playoffs, and a chance to be crowned kings of Europe. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop.
Schalke 04 open against Astralis tomorrow.
Fnatic manage to close out a tight game vs G2.
Astralis mount under pressure, lose vs Rogue.
The League of Legends European Championship is back, and it’s expected to be as exciting, whacky, and competitive as ever. Throughout the course of the eight-week season (January 22 to March 14), ten teams will compete for a spot in the Spring Playoffs.
There’s €200,000 on the line, as well as the illustrious chance to represent Europe at the Mid-Season Invitational. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.
LEC 2021 Spring Split: Stream
The LEC streams live on Twitch, the league’s new dedicated YouTube channel, and lolesports.com. Miss the action? Catch-up on all three platforms within 24 hours.
LEC 2021 Spring Split: Results & schedule
Below are the schedule & results for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the previous week’s results.
Week 3 schedule (February 5 – February 6)
Date
Match
GMT
PT
ET
February 5
Misfits 0-1 Excel Esports
5pm
9am
12pm
MAD Lions 0-1 SK Gaming
6pm
10am
1pm
Vitality 0-1 G2 Esports
7pm
11am
2pm
Schalke 04 1-0 Rogue
8pm
12pm
3pm
Fnatic 1-0 Astralis
9pm
1pm
4pm
February 6
Excel Esports 1 – 0 SK Gaming
4pm
8am
11am
Schalke 04 1 – 0 Misfits
5pm
9am
12pm
Vitality 0 – 1 MAD Lions
6pm
10am
1pm
Rogue 1 – 0 Astralis
7pm
11am
2pm
G2 Esports 0 – 1 Fnatic
8pm
12pm
3pm
Week 2 schedule (January 29 – January 30)
Date
Match
GMT
PT
ET
January 29
MAD Lions 1-0 Excel Esports
5pm
9am
12pm
Schalke 04 1-0 SK Gaming
6pm
10am
1pm
G2 Esports 1-0 Astralis
7pm
11am
2pm
Misfits 0-1 Rogue
8pm
12pm
3pm
Vitality 0-1 Fnatic
9pm
1pm
4pm
January 30
Excel Esports 1-0 Astralis
4pm
8am
11am
Vitality 0-1 Rogue
5pm
9am
12pm
Misfits 0-1 SK Gaming
6pm
10am
1pm
Schalke 04 1-0 G2 Esports
7pm
11am
2pm
Fnatic 0-1 MAD Lions
8pm
12pm
3pm
Week 1 results (January 22 – January 24)
Date
Match
GMT
PT
ET
January 22
G2 Esports 1-0 MAD Lions
5pm
9am
12pm
Astralis 0-1 SK Gaming
6pm
10am
1pm
Rogue 1-0 Excel Esports
7pm
11am
2pm
Vitality 0-1 Schalke 04
8pm
12pm
3pm
Misfits 1-0 Fnatic
9pm
1pm
4pm
January 23
Schalke 04 0-1 Excel Esports
4pm
8am
11am
Vitality 1-0 Misfits
5pm
9am
12pm
MAD Lions 1-0 Astralis
6pm
10am
1pm
G2 Esports 1-0 SK Gaming
7pm
11am
2pm
Fnatic 0-1 Rogue
8pm
12pm
3pm
January 24
Astralis 1-0 Vitality
4pm
8am
11am
Rogue 1-0 SK Gaming
5pm
9am
12pm
Misfits 1-0 MAD Lions
6pm
10am
1pm
Fnatic 1-0 Schalke 04
7pm
11am
2pm
Excel Esports 0-1 G2 Esports
8pm
12pm
3pm
LEC 2021 Spring Split: Standings
Below are how each team places in the current standings. This will be updated once the opening round of play has been penned into the record books.