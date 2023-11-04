MVP jungler Inspired reportedly returns to the LCS with FlyQuest in 2024

Inspired’s time with Evil Geniuses saw him heralded as the best jungler in North America, held in an even higher regard than a jungle GOAT like Blaber. And, according to reports, he’s returning to the LCS with FlyQuest.

Following Kacper ‘Inspired’ Słoma’s split with Evil Geniuses, it was a surprise to many that he wasn’t able to land on his feet with another team in Summer 2023. Despite his strong performance in Spring, a spot on an LCS or LEC team wasn’t in the cards.

Article continues after ad

However, according to a report from Sheep Esports, Inspired is coming back with a vengeance in 2024 on FlyQuest. He’s been critical of NA in the past, but he seems keen to return to the LCS and see if he can change the narrative.

Article continues after ad

Things didn’t go the way FlyQuest would have liked in 2023. But, instead of going for a budget roster, it seems they’re doubling down and investing in a star player like Inspired as they develop one of their rookies in the ADC role.

Article continues after ad

Inspired reportedly coming to FlyQuest along with rookie Massu

With Prince and VicLa being dropped from FlyQuest a short time after the regular season ended, it’s no surprise that the team is likely planning to go through a massive wave of re-structuring.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Though they had success in Spring, the team fell apart in Summer despite FlyQuest’s massive investment in trying to build a top-tier LCS team. And, rather than signing a big-name import ADC, they’re planning to sign rookie Fahad ‘Massu’ Abdulmalek along with Inspired, an incredibly strong jungler who’s been known to carry games.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

While LCS fans will likely be familiar with Inspired, Massu is the wildcard here. He was an ADC signed with FlyQuest’s Challengers team that showed incredible promise. Considering he was one of the only players able to stand up to DSG’s bot lane consistently, it’s not surprising that they’re investing in him as a new talent according to a report from Sheep Esports.

It remains to be seen who FlyQuest will retain. Seeing as Cloud9 have most likely picked up Vulcan, that leaves only Impact to be retained from the old roster if the Inspired change comes to fruition. If not, then FlyQuest will have a completely different roster than they had in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out our rostermania hub to keep track of all the off-season roster moves between the LCS and LEC.