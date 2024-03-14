Cloud9 returns to Apex Legends after two year absence from ALGS

Cloud9 has returned to ALGS after a two year absence from Apex Legends with the signing of a free agent North American squad.

Right before the start of the 2023 season, Cloud9, one of North America’s most prestigious esports orgs, let go of their ALGS squad due to financial reasons, according to the players.

This was particularly shattering for fans as 2022 was a successful year for the squad, making it to the Split 2 Playoffs and Championship, finishing a promising 10th and 15th respectively.

Now, after a two-year absence from the scene, Cloud9 has announced their return to Apex Legends with the signing of a free-agent NA squad, with some familiar names.

Announced on their official X account (formerly known as Twitter), Paris “StayNaughty” Gouzoulis, Nathan “ChaoticMuch” Gajkiewicz and Jason “Sauceror” Li have signed on to Cloud9.

Joining them on the coaching staff is Bryan “iShiny” McCarthy as their Head Coach and Alex “coldjyn” Nicholls as their analyst.

To the Cloud9 faithful, StayNaughty’s appearance will be a welcome addition as he was on Cloud9 before the org originally left the scene in 2022.

ChaoticMuch is notable for once playing on G2 Esports and Sauceror once playing for Renegades, however, has been playing on free agent teams for the better part of 2023.

The three-man squad had already qualified for the 2024 Split 1 NA Pro League under the free-agent team GKS, and is currently still in the tournament.Currently, the squad sits 12th on the table at the NA ALGS Split 1, right at the last spot to qualify for the Split 1 Playoffs in May.

The Finals is slated to be played on March 17 among the top 20 teams, with the top 12 teams qualifying themselves for the Playoffs while the rest gets to wait for Split 2 NA Pro League starts up again.