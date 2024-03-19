LCS viewers mock league’s worst team as it fires fourth coach in four years

After the team announced the firing of its fourth head coach in four years, LCS viewers are going in on the worst team in the LCS, Immortals.

Immortals missed the LCS playoffs for the fifth consecutive split and announced the firing of their head coach, Alexey ‘Sharkz’ Taranda, just weeks after their final regular season matchup.

The LCS franchise has been one of if not the worst, team in the North American league for years and has cycled through numerous coaching staffs and rosters during that time.

After Immortals announced Sharkz departure, LCS viewers, including casters and analysts, mocked the organization for its decision-making and team-building.

Article continues after ad

Immortals has fired another LCS coach

LCS viewers poked fun at the organization for its lack of fans and knack for hiring what seem to be ineffective coaches under Immortal’s “goodbye” announcement on social media.

“My turn to speed run last place,” one viewer said.

Sharkz reposted the announcement and received multiple votes of confidence from former team members and casters alike who also went in on the organization.

Article continues after ad

“After one Split with a mixed language team is f*****,” LCS caster Barento ‘Raz’ Mohammed said on social media.

The former head of coaching staff at Evil Geniuses, Kelsey Moser, had one of the more popular takes on the situation, calling out the higher-ups at Immortals for constantly meddling with the LCS staff and brining in ineffective coaches.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t necessarily speak to the coaching staff that IMT have hired because I don’t know most of them that well, but legit when you are changing coaching staff every split and still making last place, it’s time to look at your hiring process,” Moser said.

Whether Immortals will be able to hire a coach who can bring the franchise back to its early success in 2016 and 2017 remains to be seen. But, based on their track record, it is hard to see this brand doing anything other than floundering into another last-place finish.