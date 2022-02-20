LS released from Cloud9 just four games into LCS coaching role

Cloud9 has confirmed coach Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare has been released from the team just four games into their LCS 2022 campaign. The popular content creator took the LCS by storm to start 2022 but will be replaced by strategic coach Max Waldo for the future.

LS’ arrival to Cloud9 was one of the most anticipated moves of the LCS 2022 off-season. However, just four games into his three-year contract, the popular content creator has been dismissed from his position.

He will be replaced by Max Waldo, who has been a strategic coach on Cloud9 since 2020. He was also the team’s stage coach during LCS Lock In 2022 while LS was in Korea awaiting entry into the United States.

“LS has been released from Cloud9 and Max Waldo has been promoted to the LCS Head Coach position. We would like to thank LS for his contributions to the team and wish him the best,” Cloud9 tweeted on February 19.

LS has been released from Cloud9 and Max Waldo has been promoted to the LCS Head Coach position. We would like to thank LS for his contributions to the team and wish him the best. — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) February 20, 2022

LS was informed just hours before the team’s match against CLG on Saturday that he was released. “I was informed four hours ago of my release,” he said on Twitter. “For now I’ll figure out what’s next shortly.”

“I set out to show some things were possible and in that short time I believe we were able to show a glimpse of it. Even though the journey ends, I still feel satisfied that the team and players were able to showcase what we had, and knowing a lot more was possible,” he added in a later statement.

De Cesare is still currently listed on Riot’s Global Contract Database (GCD) as the team’s head coach through to the end of 2024. This is expected to change after LCS Week 3 is over and the GCD unlocks for the next week.

I set out to show some things were possible (gameplay/draft/etc) & in that short time I believe we were able to show a glimpse of it. Even though the journey ends, I still feel satisfied that the team & players were able to showcase what we had, and knowing alot more was possible — LS (@LSXYZ9) February 20, 2022

Cloud9 started their LCS 2022 Spring campaign with a 3-1 record after Week 2, with LS’ innovative drafts with enchanter mid picks for Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami taking the region by storm. The team has only lost to Liquid so far.

The team lost their first outing without LS against the previously-winless CLG, moving them to 3-2 to start Week 3.

Dexerto has contacted Cloud9 for additional comment.