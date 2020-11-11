PowerOfEvil to replace Bjergsen as TSM mid laner in LCS 2021 - Dexerto

Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage looks set to become Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg’s successor in TSM’s mid lane, after FlyQuest’s superstar reportedly agreed a deal that will see him join the seven-time LCS champions heading into 2021.

PowerOfEvil, commonly referred to as POE, told Team SoloMid on Tuesday that he will sign with the team as their new mid laner. The swap will officially take place on Nov. 16, when the League of Legends free agency window finally swings open.

According to former ESPN reporter Jacob Wolf, who first broke the news, Schrage turned down an “aggressive” approach from Evil Geniuses to accept the tabled Team SoloMid deal.

POE only entered the League of Legends free agency pool on Nov. 8, after declining the player option he had with FlyQuest for 2021. A FlyQuest return was on the table, but Schrage appears to have now made his final decision in that regard.

PowerOfEvil has enjoyed a strong stint in North America since trading the LEC for the LCS in late 2017. His seasons with OpTic Gaming and Counter Logic Gaming didn’t bear fruit, but an opportune switch to FlyQuest has hugely increased his stocks.

The German star joined FlyQuest in November last year alongside South Korean support Lee ‘Ignar’ Dong-geun. The duo clicked in FlyQuest’s lineup immediately, and the squad became the surprise package of both 2020 LCS seasons.

FlyQuest ran second in both 2020 splits. They lost to Cloud9 in a 3-0 sweep in the Spring finals, before pushing TSM to their limits in a five-game series in Summer.

The North American squad then attended Worlds, a first-time showing for the org. FlyQuest finished third in Group D with a 3-3 record behind tournament favorites Top Esports and DRX. POE shone against TES in FlyQuest’s major upset win.

TSM securing PowerOfEvil also eliminates them from the race to sign the LoL offseason’s hottest property, Luca ‘Perkz’ Perković. The G2 Esports talisman is seeking a return to the mid lane after two years as an ADC, and is available for buyout.

Cloud9 leads the hunt for his signature, but G2’s reported $5 million buyout has given them pause. 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, and LEC pair Team Vitality and Misfits still remain in the conversation.

TSM are also looking at possible top lane and support options; if they can move on Sergen ‘Broken Blade’ Çelik and Vincent ‘Biofrost’ Wang during the offseason.