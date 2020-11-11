 PowerOfEvil to replace Bjergsen as TSM mid laner in LCS 2021 - Dexerto
League of Legends

PowerOfEvil set to replace Bjergsen as TSM mid laner in LCS 2021

Published: 11/Nov/2020 0:47 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 1:35

by Isaac McIntyre
PowerOfEvil smiles playing for FlyQuest at Worlds 2020.
Riot Games

Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage looks set to become Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg’s successor in TSM’s mid lane, after FlyQuest’s superstar reportedly agreed a deal that will see him join the seven-time LCS champions heading into 2021.

PowerOfEvil, commonly referred to as POE, told Team SoloMid on Tuesday that he will sign with the team as their new mid laner. The swap will officially take place on Nov. 16, when the League of Legends free agency window finally swings open.

According to former ESPN reporter Jacob Wolf, who first broke the news, Schrage turned down an “aggressive” approach from Evil Geniuses to accept the tabled Team SoloMid deal.

POE only entered the League of Legends free agency pool on Nov. 8, after declining the player option he had with FlyQuest for 2021. A FlyQuest return was on the table, but Schrage appears to have now made his final decision in that regard.

FlyQuest’s German star quickly became one of the LCS’ hottest free agents.

PowerOfEvil has enjoyed a strong stint in North America since trading the LEC for the LCS in late 2017. His seasons with OpTic Gaming and Counter Logic Gaming didn’t bear fruit, but an opportune switch to FlyQuest has hugely increased his stocks.

The German star joined FlyQuest in November last year alongside South Korean support Lee ‘Ignar’ Dong-geun. The duo clicked in FlyQuest’s lineup immediately, and the squad became the surprise package of both 2020 LCS seasons.

FlyQuest ran second in both 2020 splits. They lost to Cloud9 in a 3-0 sweep in the Spring finals, before pushing TSM to their limits in a five-game series in Summer.

The North American squad then attended Worlds, a first-time showing for the org. FlyQuest finished third in Group D with a 3-3 record behind tournament favorites Top Esports and DRX. POE shone against TES in FlyQuest’s major upset win.

PowerOfEvil has won over plenty of LCS fans in the past twelve months.

TSM securing PowerOfEvil also eliminates them from the race to sign the LoL offseason’s hottest property,  Luca ‘Perkz’ Perković. The G2 Esports talisman is seeking a return to the mid lane after two years as an ADC, and is available for buyout.

Cloud9 leads the hunt for his signature, but G2’s reported $5 million buyout has given them pause. 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, and LEC pair Team Vitality and Misfits still remain in the conversation.

TSM are also looking at possible top lane and support options; if they can move on Sergen ‘Broken Blade’ Çelik and Vincent ‘Biofrost’ Wang during the offseason.

Call of Duty

Fero dies age 21: An incredible Call of Duty career ended too quickly

Published: 11/Nov/2020 1:10 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 1:18

by Albert Petrosyan
MLG

Professional Call of Duty player Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez has passed away on November 10. He was 21 years old.

A dark cloud of sadness has cast its shadow over the Call of Duty community as fans and pro players alike are mourning the death of Fero, one of the more well-known names in CoD esports.

On November 10, after the news of his passing had already surfaced, Fero’s family confirmed it in a tweet from his account, while also shutting down rumors that the death had been a suicide, stemming from depression. In a since-deleted tweet, a family member said that he had passed due to a heart attack.

“This is Maurice’s, aka Fero, family,” the tweet read. “We are saddened to announce his passing. We would like to state that he did not take his own life and he was not battling depression. We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time.”

Tributes poured in from all corners of the CoD community and esports in response to the shocking news.

“I’m heartbroken, truly at a loss for words,” 100 Thieves’ Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag tweeted. “Thank you for everything. Rest in peace, brother.”

“Call of Duty scene lost a legend,” Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff wrote. “Wasn’t super close to Fero but we played a few tournaments together, never lost. Played a million tournaments against each other and I never f**kin’ won. Rest easy little bro. Take care of each other, life is precious.”

Toronto Ultra star Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni posted, “My heart is shattered. When we spoke, it was nothing but jokes and laughter. I’m grateful to have teamed with and experienced such a lively passionate person. Rest in peace brother.”

Both the Call of Duty League and Florida Mutineers also posted messages of support on Twitter.

“Thank you for positively impacting the lives of so many people,” the Mutineers tweeted. “The gaming community will never forget your humor, your kindness, and your dedication.”

The team also confirmed that Fero’s passing was caused by “multiple heart attacks” and that his “tragic death was not ruled a suicide,” which they reported at the request of the family.

Fero began his Call of Duty career as a member of Denial Esports in late 2014. His career took off during the 2017-18 WWII season, as a stellar finish to the campaign with Team Kaliber saw him get recruited by 100 Thieves for their new Black Ops 4 team.

His short spell with 100T was followed by a similarly brief stint with Team Envy and, after the season ended, he ultimately failed to land a spot on a Call of Duty League franchise, opting to play in the Challengers amateur circuit.

However, he became a key midseason acquisition for Florida Mutineers, who ended up having a lot of success during the regular season afterward. Amid all of the questions surrounding the Mutineers roster heading into year two of the CDL, all indications were that Fero was one of the players they were going to keep around.

Florida Mutineers
Fero last featured for the Florida Mutineers in the Call of Duty League.

When it comes to passion and skill, Fero was second to only very few in Call of Duty, as most of his peers and those involved with the esport have rated him as a top-tier player for several years now – the Mutineers’ turnaround last season being a testament to that.

The CoD community has lost one of its most eccentric personalities and a huge talent, someone whose dedication to perfecting his craft never went below maximum, and in the face of the utmost adversity, never wavered.

Rest in peace.