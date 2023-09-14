Riot announces “expanded” LoL Worlds 2023 co-streaming program

Riot Games has announced more details about the co-streaming options for the upcoming League of Legends World Championship. Dozens of co-streamers from around the world will be broadcasting Worlds 2023 matches throughout the tournament.

As the excitement for Worlds 2023 continues to build, Riot Games has revealed how League of Legends fans will be able to follow the action during the five-week-long tournament.

Over 50 streamers will be selected to co-stream matches, offering an alternative to fans seeking a different, more casual viewing experience, when compared to the official broadcast.

Riot says the Worlds co-streaming program will be invite-only, though it guarantees that the selected streamers will represent “the regions and languages of our community around the globe.”

Not much is known about the selection process other than that it will be conducted by Riot’s local teams and that the approved streamers “will be on rotation throughout the event.” The developer has also opened the door for the teams that have qualified for Worlds 2023 to leverage their content creators to co-stream the games.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Co-streaming offers fans a different viewing option

The news will be welcomed by the League of Legends community, especially after the fiasco of last year’s Worlds co-streaming program, which was limited to five streamers, some of whom are not even associated with the game.

Popular content creator and caster Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont was one of the many community figures who criticized Riot for their decision, calling the lineup of co-streamers “a huge f***ing slap in the face.”

Earlier this year, Riot allowed over 30 streamers to co-stream games during MSI 2023. The decision helped make the tournament the most popular MSI in history, with over 61 million hours watched and a record peak of almost 2.3 million viewers, according to data firm Esports Charts.

Worlds 2023 will take place between October 10 and November 19 across four locations in Seoul and Busan. Eight teams will begin the tournament in the Play-In Stage, where they will battle it out for two spots in the Swiss Stage, where 14 seeded teams await.