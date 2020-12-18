How to watch League of Legends 2020 All-Star: teams, events, more

The festive season is here, and for League of Legends pros, it’s a time to celebrate the year that was at All-Star 2020. With dozens of players taking part in fun events, here’s how you can catch all the action across the globe across these busy three days.

League of Legends All-Star provides a place for pros to let their hair down, have some fun on the stage, and give the community wonderful crossovers with popular content creators.

While the stage is a metaphorical virtual one in 2020, there’s plenty of action happening across the three days you’ll want to catch. Starting on December 17, more pros than ever before are taking part in the All-Star event, with regional rivalries on the line and more.

League of Legends 2020 All-Star stream

Like every year, you can catch the League of Legends All-Star event for 2020 on the official Riot Games Twitch channel. The action is basically running around the clock starting from December 17 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET (December 18 4am GMT).

We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

League of Legends 2020 All-Star teams

Every region across the world isn’t just sending a representative or two, but an entire squad of five. They’ll face off against each other in two divisions: the LCK/LPL division and the LEC/LCS division.

The main event will also feature teams of streamers and former pros from the major regions as part of the Superstar Showdown. You can find a full list of the teams below.

Team Players LEC Pros Bwipo, Selfmade, Humanoid, Hans Sama, Hylissang LEC Legends Vizicsacsi, Amazing, Exileh, Samux, Mithy LEC Queue Kings SivHD, Overpow, Noway, Corobizar, Elwind LCK Pros Canna, Canyon, Faker, Deft, BeryL LCK Legends MaRin, Ambition, PawN, PraY, Mata LCK Queue Kings Hojin, Jisoo, so_urf, Narakyle, Jelly LCS Pros Licorice, Broxah, Jensen, Tactical, CoreJJ LCS Legends Voyboy, Meteos, Shiphtur, Sneaky, BunnyFufuu LCS Queue Kings Tyler1, Voyboy, Yassuo, Trick2g, Starsmitten LPL Pros 369, Karsa, Rookie, Jackeylove, Baolan LPL Legends gogoing, mlxg, Zz1tai, Weixiao, PYL LPL Queue Kings 余小C, 宫本狗雨, 智勋, 水晶哥, 夕阳 CBLOL Robo, Cariok, Tinowns, BRTT, ESA LCL Boss, Ahahacik, Nomanz, Gadget, Santas LJL Evi, Blank, Ceros, Yutapon, Gaeng LLA Acce, Josedeodo, Aloned, Whitelotus, Shadow OPL Chippys, Babip, Tally, Raes, Cupcake TCL Armut, Robin, Blue, Zeitnot, Japone PCS Hanabi, Kongyue, Uniboy, Unified, Kaiwing VCS Zeros, Levi, Dia1, Slayder, Palette

League of Legends 2020 All-Star schedule

NOTE: Times for 1v1 tournament are not yet available

Friday, December 18

Event Teams PT ET GMT Underdog Uprising PCS vs LCK 8pm Dec 17 11pm Dec 17 4am Underdog Uprising LCK vs OPL 9pm Dec 17 12am 5am Underdog Uprising LPL vs LJL 12am 3am 8am Underdog Uprising VCS vs LPL 1am 4am 9am Underdog Uprising LEC vs TCL 10am 1pm 6pm Underdog Uprising LCL vs LEC 11am 2pm 7pm Underdog Uprising LCS vs CBLOL 2pm 5pm 10pm Underdog Uprising LLA vs LCS 3pm 6pm 11pm

Saturday, December 19

Event Teams PT ET GMT Superstar Showdown LCK QK vs LPL QK 8pm Dec 18 11pm Dec 18 4am Superstar Showdown LPL Legends vs LCK Legends 10pm Dec 18 1am 6am Superstar Showdown LCK Pros vs LPL Pros 12am 3am 8am

Sunday, December 20