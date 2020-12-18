Logo
How to watch League of Legends 2020 All-Star: teams, events, more

Published: 18/Dec/2020 3:04

by Andrew Amos
The festive season is here, and for League of Legends pros, it’s a time to celebrate the year that was at All-Star 2020. With dozens of players taking part in fun events, here’s how you can catch all the action across the globe across these busy three days.

League of Legends All-Star provides a place for pros to let their hair down, have some fun on the stage, and give the community wonderful crossovers with popular content creators.

While the stage is a metaphorical virtual one in 2020, there’s plenty of action happening across the three days you’ll want to catch. Starting on December 17, more pros than ever before are taking part in the All-Star event, with regional rivalries on the line and more.

League of Legends 2020 All-Star stream

Like every year, you can catch the League of Legends All-Star event for 2020 on the official Riot Games Twitch channel. The action is basically running around the clock starting from December 17 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET (December 18 4am GMT).

We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

League of Legends 2020 All-Star teams

Every region across the world isn’t just sending a representative or two, but an entire squad of five. They’ll face off against each other in two divisions: the LCK/LPL division and the LEC/LCS division.

The main event will also feature teams of streamers and former pros from the major regions as part of the Superstar Showdown. You can find a full list of the teams below.

Team Players
LEC Pros Bwipo, Selfmade, Humanoid, Hans Sama, Hylissang
LEC Legends Vizicsacsi, Amazing, Exileh, Samux, Mithy
LEC Queue Kings SivHD, Overpow, Noway, Corobizar, Elwind
LCK Pros Canna, Canyon, Faker, Deft, BeryL
LCK Legends MaRin, Ambition, PawN, PraY, Mata
LCK Queue Kings Hojin, Jisoo, so_urf, Narakyle, Jelly
LCS Pros Licorice, Broxah, Jensen, Tactical, CoreJJ
LCS Legends Voyboy, Meteos, Shiphtur, Sneaky, BunnyFufuu
LCS Queue Kings Tyler1, Voyboy, Yassuo, Trick2g, Starsmitten
LPL Pros 369, Karsa, Rookie, Jackeylove, Baolan
LPL Legends gogoing, mlxg, Zz1tai, Weixiao, PYL
LPL Queue Kings 余小C, 宫本狗雨, 智勋, 水晶哥, 夕阳
CBLOL Robo, Cariok, Tinowns, BRTT, ESA
LCL Boss, Ahahacik, Nomanz, Gadget, Santas
LJL Evi, Blank, Ceros, Yutapon, Gaeng
LLA Acce, Josedeodo, Aloned, Whitelotus, Shadow
OPL Chippys, Babip, Tally, Raes, Cupcake
TCL Armut, Robin, Blue, Zeitnot, Japone
PCS Hanabi, Kongyue, Uniboy, Unified, Kaiwing
VCS Zeros, Levi, Dia1, Slayder, Palette

League of Legends 2020 All-Star schedule

NOTE: Times for 1v1 tournament are not yet available

Friday, December 18

Event Teams PT ET GMT
Underdog Uprising PCS vs LCK 8pm Dec 17 11pm Dec 17 4am
Underdog Uprising LCK vs OPL 9pm Dec 17 12am 5am
Underdog Uprising LPL vs LJL 12am 3am 8am
Underdog Uprising VCS vs LPL 1am 4am 9am
Underdog Uprising LEC vs TCL 10am 1pm 6pm
Underdog Uprising LCL vs LEC 11am 2pm 7pm
Underdog Uprising LCS vs CBLOL 2pm 5pm 10pm
Underdog Uprising LLA vs LCS 3pm 6pm 11pm

Saturday, December 19

Event Teams PT ET GMT
Superstar Showdown LCK QK vs LPL QK 8pm Dec 18 11pm Dec 18 4am
Superstar Showdown LPL Legends vs LCK Legends 10pm Dec 18 1am 6am
Superstar Showdown LCK Pros vs LPL Pros 12am 3am 8am

Sunday, December 20

Event Teams PT ET GMT
Superstar Showdown LEC QK vs LCS QK 9am 12pm 5pm
Superstar Showdown LCS Legends vs LEC Legends 11am 2pm 7pm
Superstar Showdown LEC Pros vs LCS Pros 1pm 4pm 9pm
How to complete FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 18/Dec/2020 2:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn’t had the best season in the Premier League, but he’s still a powerhouse in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and now you can add him to your squad by completing a Freeze SBC.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Freeze promotion has already introduced some awesome SBCs including Matteo Politano.  They’re a great way for players to add highly-related players to their squad for a decent price.

Fortunately, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Players can get their hands on Aaron Wan-Bissaka by completing the latest Freeze SBC. The price is a little steep, but the card has impressive stats and lets you play him in the center-back position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC in-game stats

The improved overall rating is the first thing players will notice. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s standard card has 83 overall, while the Freeze SBC variant jumps to 85. It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a pretty big jump.

They’ll also notice is his position is changed from a full-back to a center-back, which makes the improved stats all the more impressive. Let’s take a deep dive into the finer details.

FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Freeze SBC card is an improvement on his standard one.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pace drops from 81 (-5) in the Freeze SBC card, but don’t let that fool you. It’d be less than ideal if he remained in the full-back position, but it’s still fast enough for a center-back.

However, almost everything else is better. His defending increased to 85 (+3), while his physicality and passing increased to 83 (+9) and 74 (+6) respectively. He might be slower, but he’s significantly stronger, which makes him better suited to the position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Manchester United

  • # of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • IF +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Manchester United” solution for Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC.

Premier League

  • # of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Premier League” solution for Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC.

England

  • # of players from England: Min 1
  • IF +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest “National Duty” solution for Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

If you aren’t sure whether you want to commit to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Freeze SBC card, you can test him out on a 3-match loan for much cheaper.

It’ll only set you back a few thousand coins. Here’s a list of the requirements:

  • # of players from England: Min 1
  • Rare: Min 2
  • Gold Players: Min 6
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

If you want to pick up the Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC card, you better act quick! The squad building challenge expires on December 29.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest Freeze SBCs and other FIFA 21 news.