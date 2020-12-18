How to watch League of Legends 2020 All-Star: teams, events, more

The festive season is here, and for League of Legends pros, it’s a time to celebrate the year that was at All-Star 2020. With dozens of players taking part in fun events, here’s how you can catch all the action across the globe across these busy three days.
League of Legends All-Star provides a place for pros to let their hair down, have some fun on the stage, and give the community wonderful crossovers with popular content creators.
While the stage is a metaphorical virtual one in 2020, there’s plenty of action happening across the three days you’ll want to catch. Starting on December 17, more pros than ever before are taking part in the All-Star event, with regional rivalries on the line and more.
League of Legends 2020 All-Star stream
Like every year, you can catch the League of Legends All-Star event for 2020 on the official Riot Games Twitch channel. The action is basically running around the clock starting from December 17 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET (December 18 4am GMT).
We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.
League of Legends 2020 All-Star teams
Every region across the world isn’t just sending a representative or two, but an entire squad of five. They’ll face off against each other in two divisions: the LCK/LPL division and the LEC/LCS division.
The main event will also feature teams of streamers and former pros from the major regions as part of the Superstar Showdown. You can find a full list of the teams below.
|Team
|Players
|LEC Pros
|Bwipo, Selfmade, Humanoid, Hans Sama, Hylissang
|LEC Legends
|Vizicsacsi, Amazing, Exileh, Samux, Mithy
|LEC Queue Kings
|SivHD, Overpow, Noway, Corobizar, Elwind
|LCK Pros
|Canna, Canyon, Faker, Deft, BeryL
|LCK Legends
|MaRin, Ambition, PawN, PraY, Mata
|LCK Queue Kings
|Hojin, Jisoo, so_urf, Narakyle, Jelly
|LCS Pros
|Licorice, Broxah, Jensen, Tactical, CoreJJ
|LCS Legends
|Voyboy, Meteos, Shiphtur, Sneaky, BunnyFufuu
|LCS Queue Kings
|Tyler1, Voyboy, Yassuo, Trick2g, Starsmitten
|LPL Pros
|369, Karsa, Rookie, Jackeylove, Baolan
|LPL Legends
|gogoing, mlxg, Zz1tai, Weixiao, PYL
|LPL Queue Kings
|余小C, 宫本狗雨, 智勋, 水晶哥, 夕阳
|CBLOL
|Robo, Cariok, Tinowns, BRTT, ESA
|LCL
|Boss, Ahahacik, Nomanz, Gadget, Santas
|LJL
|Evi, Blank, Ceros, Yutapon, Gaeng
|LLA
|Acce, Josedeodo, Aloned, Whitelotus, Shadow
|OPL
|Chippys, Babip, Tally, Raes, Cupcake
|TCL
|Armut, Robin, Blue, Zeitnot, Japone
|PCS
|Hanabi, Kongyue, Uniboy, Unified, Kaiwing
|VCS
|Zeros, Levi, Dia1, Slayder, Palette
League of Legends 2020 All-Star schedule
NOTE: Times for 1v1 tournament are not yet available
Friday, December 18
|Event
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Underdog Uprising
|PCS vs LCK
|8pm Dec 17
|11pm Dec 17
|4am
|Underdog Uprising
|LCK vs OPL
|9pm Dec 17
|12am
|5am
|Underdog Uprising
|LPL vs LJL
|12am
|3am
|8am
|Underdog Uprising
|VCS vs LPL
|1am
|4am
|9am
|Underdog Uprising
|LEC vs TCL
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
|Underdog Uprising
|LCL vs LEC
|11am
|2pm
|7pm
|Underdog Uprising
|LCS vs CBLOL
|2pm
|5pm
|10pm
|Underdog Uprising
|LLA vs LCS
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
Saturday, December 19
|Event
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Superstar Showdown
|LCK QK vs LPL QK
|8pm Dec 18
|11pm Dec 18
|4am
|Superstar Showdown
|LPL Legends vs LCK Legends
|10pm Dec 18
|1am
|6am
|Superstar Showdown
|LCK Pros vs LPL Pros
|12am
|3am
|8am
Sunday, December 20
|Event
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Superstar Showdown
|LEC QK vs LCS QK
|9am
|12pm
|5pm
|Superstar Showdown
|LCS Legends vs LEC Legends
|11am
|2pm
|7pm
|Superstar Showdown
|LEC Pros vs LCS Pros
|1pm
|4pm
|9pm