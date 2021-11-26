How to watch LCS In-House tournament ft Doublelift & CoreJJ: Stream, teams, results

LCS pros will be taking to the Rift for a special three-day tournament led by League of Legends icon Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng, Team Liquid support Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in, TSM jungler Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu, and Cloud9 jungler Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang.

While the 2022 LCS season inches closer and teams start to head east for Korean boot camps, some of the biggest names in the LCS are coming together to put on a tournament for fans to enjoy over the post-Thanksgiving weekend.

We are gonna have a tournament with 3 LCS, 1 Academy, 1 Rookie players ! Let's have some fun during off season 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ZL1KW312Bp — Yongin Jo (@TLCoreJJ) November 26, 2021

Format

The tournament will be contested by four teams captained by Doublelift, CoreJJ, Blaber, and Spica. Each team will be comprised of three LCS players, one Academy player, and one rookie.

Team Blaber will face Team Spica on November 26 at 5pm PT/8pm ET/1am GMT while Team CoreJJ will play Team Doublelift on November 27 at 5pm PT/8pm ET/1am GMT. The two winning teams will meet in a final showdown on November 28 at 5pm PT/8pm ET/1am GMT.

All matches will be played as best-of-five series.

How to watch

CoreJJ will be streaming the tournament on his channel.

However, expect other team captains and players to be streaming their own perspectives!

Results

Results Match 1 Team Blaber v Team Spica Match 2 Team CoreJJ v Team Doublelift Final TBD

Teams