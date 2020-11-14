 G2 Perkz hits back at "baffling" rumors of rift with Caps - Dexerto
League of Legends

G2 Perkz hits back at “baffling” rumors of rift with Caps

Published: 14/Nov/2020 11:53 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 12:00

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

G2 bot laner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic has hit back at claims of a rift with mid laner Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther, as fans continue to speculate about his future.

Perkz’ rumored exit from G2, the org he has been a part of from its foundation, has been one of the main stories of the off-season. Several teams have been touted as potential destinations for the Croatian, with Cloud9 the favorites. They’re believed to have agreed a multi-million dollar buyout of his contract.

Rumors of a rivalry between Perkz and Caps are nothing new. Caps’ arrival ahead of the 2019 season, which saw Perkz move away from mid to the bot lane, has prompted debate over who is the best out the two players, both of whom are seen as the two greatest western League has ever seen.

But Perkz is set to seek pastures new in a departure away from G2 and back to the midlane. Rumors of a rift between the two players have never been more widespread.

Perkz and Caps with the 2019 MSI trophy
David Lee, Riot Games
Perkz and Caps lifted the 2019 MSI trophy together.

Perkz defends Caps over G2 departure rumors

As rumors of an imminent departure gather pace, Perkz looked to deflect any blame for his departure away from Caps. He described the rumors as “baffling” and explained Caps is “like a brother” to him.

Perkz’ discussion of G2 in the past tense confirms a departure is imminent. The official announcement of his transfer away from G2 could be released very soon.

He also defended G2 owner Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago, who has been caught in the storm, pleading fans to stop the hate.

Perkz’ time at G2 has finally come to its end. For a player who reached the finals of Worlds and won the Mid-season Invitational in 2019, his legacy as a legend of G2 is already cemented.

Even though G2 had a disappointing exit from Worlds this year, slumping to a 3-1 defeat by eventual champions DAMWON, this ongoing drama shouldn’t taint the glowing LEC career of Perkz.

When Perkz eventually leaves, then rumors about his replacement will likely take center stage. G2 has a hell of a task on its hands to replace its talismanic figure.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!