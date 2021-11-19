Faker signs new T1 contract: “I’m back”

League of Legends’ most iconic player, Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, has officially committed his future to T1, the organization he has spent his entire career with.

It’s official. Faker will remain with T1 for the 2022 LCK season.

Fans were worried that the three-time Worlds champion might choose to play elsewhere after he became a free agent following the expiration of his contract.

However, Faker and T1 have now confirmed that he has re-signed with the org.

“I’m back”

Faker’s announcement of a new contract with T1 was short and sweet, in a similar fashion to how NBA icon Michael Jordan made his return to basketball in 1995.

According to T1, Faker’s only comment on this future career plans was, “I’m back.”

Faker has been with T1 since his professional career began in 2013. Since then, he and org have become nine-time LCK champions and three-time Worlds champions. In February 2020, Faker even bacome part-owner of the org itself.

After a disappointing 2020 season, T1 bounced back in 2021 and reached the semifinals of Worlds. They fell in a thrilling 3-2 defeat to eventual runners-up DWG KIA.

While some fans were worried about Faker’s subsequent free agency, most rumors pointed to the mid laner re-signing with T1.

Now he is officially back, T1 can focus on their next challenge – retaking the LCK and fighting their way to their fourth Worlds title. With the LCK undergoing a number of major shake-ups, this could be the perfect time for T1 to regain the top spot in Korea.

Whatever the case, fans will be ecstatic to see the Unkillable Demon King terrorizing the mid lane for T1 once again.