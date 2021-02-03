Logo
Evil Geniuses’ Peter Dun promises “more pages in playbook” after LCS Lock In loss

Published: 3/Feb/2021 5:14 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 5:27

by Alan Bernal
Peter Dun coaching INTZ League of Legends
Riot Games Brazil

Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses head coach Peter Dun is promising to have “more pages in the playbook” for the LCS regular season after a disappointing 0-3 loss to Team Liquid in the Lock In semifinals.

A team made up of international standouts and untamed talent, EG was unceremoniously shown the door in the tournament’s penultimate stage against Liquid.

It was a far cry from the hyper-competitive Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves series, which had a 3-2 reverse sweep fall in C9’s favor. EG barely managed to push the series past 80 minutes — an anticlimactic ending to their otherwise exciting Lock In.

“At the end of the day, it won’t affect qualifications for Worlds, but if you’re going to lose, lose 3-2, you know?” Dun told Dexerto, reflecting on the series. He understands if EG fans feel let down.

League is a game of inches where you take some hits, but are expected to answer with a few of your own before someone’s Nexus goes down. Unfortunately, the hits kept coming to EG throughout the series. Liquid simply had the read on them.

“Let’s play to our strengths; let’s play aggression; let’s play things that will let us jump in and fight all the time,” Dun said.

“When teams weren’t expecting it, we were able to get some free, cheap wins. But Team Liquid have a very smart coaching staff, and Jatt is a very good drafting coach. He figured us out.”

Peter Dun coaching INTZ League of Legends
Riot Games Brazil
Peter Dun has landed in NA after his globetrotting coaching adventure across Europe and Brazil.

Evil Geniuses defying the doubters

It was not the end EG envisioned, but one that could be expected. Dun explained how his remote coaching situation fought against the ambition he has for this team.

The day-to-day was being run by Strategic Coach Connor ‘Artemis’ Doyle and Assistant Coach Brandon ‘Mash’ Phan, relegating the head coach to only 1-on-1 remote sessions and case studies with his players whenever possible.

The former MAD Lions coach was impressed with the early results of the Lock In tournament, but he could already see how he wants to develop the team moving forward from the 0-3 TL series.

Admittedly, he glanced at some LCS power rankings beforehand and noticed his team placed far away from the top. These under-evaluations could be an opportunity to surprise, considering the talent at every position.

“When I saw tier lists at the start of the season putting this EG team at 6th or 7th, or scrapping for a playoff place; I mean, I think it’s a bit disrespectful to the players that we got there,” he said through a few laughs.

Jungler Dennis ‘Svenskeren’ Johnsen has been to international events in seven of his 10 years as a pro.

Lee ‘IgNar’ Dong-geun helped Misfits push Faker and 2017 Worlds runner-ups SKT to a Game 5 in the quarterfinals.

AD Carry Matthew ‘Deftly’ Chen and Mid Laner Daniele ‘Jiizuke’ di Mauro have proven themselves as dark horses in their respective roles.

Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young flexed his 2013 Worlds Championship Renekton skin in Lock In, a reminder of his incredible skill ceiling.

The pieces are already in EG’s lineup.

impact evil geniuses
Evil Geniuses
Former World Champion Impact is expected to have a big role in this EG lineup.

Dun is excited for the players that he has and sees this team going pretty far in the postseason, if they will it. Needless to say, he’s eager for his flight to L.A.

Even so, to think about the LCS Finals, or Worlds for that matter, EG will have to get to work. It’s something the 33-year-old coach is all too keen to start heading into LCS Spring 2021.

“Come the middle of the season, come the end of the season, when we’re playing for Worlds, we’re going to have more pages in our playbook,” he said.

“We had maybe one or two, in the Lock In tournament and not too much beyond that. That’s okay, it’s still early in the season, players are still learning to play with each other.”

Paul de Leon Riot Games deftly lcs evil geniuses
Paul de Leon / Riot Games
Deftly is ready for a breakout LCS season, and he showed promise of that at Lock In.

Peter Dun: “Every game we play will be entertaining to watch”

There’s an obvious trajectory for where Dun wants to take the team, and an even more apparent reason why EG fans should expect a bumpy season.

“The kind of things we want to do this season as a team, are naturally sometimes going to look really really good,” he said with high spirits. “And sometimes it’s going to look really really bad.”

“You have to balance risk and reward,” he began, more teaching than explaining. “Some teams prefer to minimize risk and maximize reward. I would say we’re going to be a team which is not about minimizing risk, it’s about making sure we get more reward for every risk we take.

“I think that’s the philosophy you’ll see around EG this year.”

peter dun splyce
courtesy of Riot Games
Peter Dun (right) is looking to create another bright chapter for himself at Evil Geniuses.

This time around, Team Liquid mopped the floor with the Worlds-aspiring underdogs. But Evil Geniuses have a head coach who has a talent for molding individuals into an exciting team.

“Liquid found a good way to counter what we were doing in this tournament. It’s a good learning experience if we get to play another best-of-five against Team Liquid later this year,” he said.

“We’re going to have a lot of catastrophic clown-fiesta games, I’m sure. MAD Lions definitely had their fiestas last year. I can’t promise you EG will win all of our games, but I promise that every game we play will be entertaining to watch.”

Evil Geniuses open the 2021 LCS season against 100 Thieves, on February 5 at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST / 1 AM GMT (Feb 6).

How to watch LCS Spring Split 2021: Schedule, stream & more

Published: 2/Feb/2021 16:14

by Jacob Hale
lcs 2021 spring split how to watch
Riot Games

LCS

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) is almost upon us, with the best LoL teams in North America set to face off on the Rift in their quest for world championship glory.

  • 2020 standouts FlyQuest face off against TSM in first match.
  • $200,000 on the line for Spring Split.
  • Team Liquid topped standings at LCS Lock-In tournament.

The LCS is one of the most popular esports leagues in the world, and with the pre-season Lock-In tournament giving $150,000 to first placed Team Liquid, the competition is ready to claim top spot.

With some changes to the season’s format coming, we’ve got all the info you need to keep up with the LCS 2021 Spring Split including schedule, streams and all the teams playing.

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LCS can be streamed, as usual, on the Riot Games Twitch channel embedded above, as well as on LoL Esports and YouTube if you prefer.

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the opening weekend of the LCS, and this will be updated constantly throughout the season to provide upcoming matches and the results of previous matches.

Week 1 schedule

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 5 TSM vs FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Team Liquid vs Immortals 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
Golden Guardians vs Cloud9 6 PM 9 PM 2AM
CLG vs Dignitas 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM

The remaining Week 1 matchups, and from Week 2 onwards, have not yet been announced, though expect another five each day on February 6 and 7 in Week 1.

We will be sure to update this table as soon as the full schedule is available.

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Teams

After a number of changes throughout the offseason, these are the final rosters for the 2021 season of the LCS.

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
100 Thieves Ssumday Closer Damonte FBI Huhi
Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Perkz Zven Vulcan
Counter Logic Gaming Finn Broxah Pobelter WildTurtle Smoothie
Dignitas FakeGod Dardoch Soligo Neo aphromoo
Evil Geniuses Impact Svenskeren Jiizuke Deftly IgNar
FlyQuest Licorice Josedeodo Palafox Johnsun Diamond
Golden Guardians Niles Ic0nic Ablazeolive Stixxay Newbie
Immortals Revenge Xerxe Insanity Raes Destiny
Team Liquid Alphari Santorin Jensen Tactical CoreJJ
TSM Huni Spica PowerOfEvil Lost SwordArt

New LCS format

The LCS takes a slightly different approach in the 2021 season, with the Spring Playoffs and Finals replaced by the Mid Season Showdown. This event will determine NA’s representatives at the international Mid Season Invitational (MSI), though that particular event does not yet have a date set.

Another major change to the Spring Split schedule is that five matches will be played each game day across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with more matches across the season.

Be sure to tune into the action when it kicks off on February 5, and expect some big action.